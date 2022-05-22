Centre should buy imported coal, provide it to states at prevailing CIL price: AIPEF
Lucknow: The All India Power Engineers’ Federation (AIPEF) has demanded that the Centre take the responsibility to import foreign coal on government- to- government basis since state generation companies are in no way responsible for the coal crisis which has resulted from lack of coordination among ministries concerned.
In a letter to Union power minister RK Singh, AIPEF chairman Shailendra Dubey demanded that the Centre import coal and make it available to state generation companies at prevailing Coal India Ltd (CIL) rates.
“For the coal shortage resulting from policy lapses on the part of the Central government, states must not be penalized,” he said.
He further argued that from a plain reading of Sec 11 of the Electricity Act along with the definition of ‘Appropriate Government’, it was concluded that the jurisdiction of the Central government, in applying section 11, was limited to a generating company that was wholly or partly owned by it.
“In case of state government-owned generating stations, it is the jurisdiction of the state government when it comes to the application of Sec 11,” Dubey added.
UP Rajya Vidyut Upbhokta Parishad chairman Avdhesh Kumar Verma said that he hoped the UP government would not give its nod to the purchase of imported coal despite the pressure being mounted by the Centre. “The state government has managed the coal issue very well so far,” he said.
CM Bhagwant Mann’s Satoj village shows the way in adopting DSR paddy sowing method
Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann's Satoj village in Sangrur district is setting an example in adopting Direct Seeding of Rice (DSR) technique for sowing paddy, with a 30-fold increase in the area used for planting rice under the water-saving method this season as compared to the last year. His government has also decided to provide financial assistance of ₹ 1,500 per acre to each farmer if they adopt the DSR technique.
Probe ordered against 108 ambulance service
The Uttar Pradesh health department has initiated a probe against the 108 ambulance service and has decided to match the list of beneficiaries for a period of three months. The details given by the company regarding patients, their mobile number and Adhaar numbers will be matched. The 108-ambulance is used to help serious patients reach hospital from their home or spot of accident. The probe will include data for February, March and April .
Lucknow’s Chhatar Manzil, others likely to become heritage hotels soon
Kothi Darshan Vilas, Gulistan-e-Eram and Chhatar Manzil may soon be transformed into heritage hotels--the model well adopted by Rajasthan that has more than 200 heritage hotels. “We are in plans to transform the Gulistan-e-Eram, Darshan Vilas and Chhatar Manzil into heritage hotels. The process will be initiated soon,” said AK Singh, director in-charge, state archaeology department. Selection of the final party takes place by discussing modalities, time frames, etc.
Handover additional charge of schools to principals in their parent district: Punjab DGSE to DEOs
The Punjab Director General of School Education has asked all the district education officers in the state to make recommendations for giving additional charge of schools without heads to principals in their parent district. According to sources, the DEOs have submitted the lists of recommendations with the state department following which a principal might have to handle more than two schools in a district.
Removed from post, SP woman leader calls party ‘anti-Hindu, ‘anti-women’
Former Samajwadi Party's Aligarh Mahila Sabha president Rubina Khanum called the Akhilesh Yadav-led party “anti-Hindu, anti-women and a party that indulged in appeasement politics”, on her removal from the post. She said that though the party cited “indiscipline” as the reason behind her removal from the presidentship of Mahila Sabha, Aligarh, the real reason was her recent comment on the Gyanvapi mosque. Samajwadi Party state president Naresh Uttam Patel removed her from the post.
