Who is Ilhan Omar’s son’s alleged roommate, Abdulrahman Abdi? Minneapolis arrest brings their relation in focus
Abdulrahman Abdi is also reportedly a convicted felon. In 2024, he was arrested in St. Paul, Minnesota, after police allegedly recorded him driving at 108 mph.
Minneapolis police reportedly carried out a search at an apartment linked to Democratic Rep. Ilhan Omar’s son, Adnan Hirsi, and arrested his roommate on a weapons-related charge, according to a report from Alpha News.
The police reportedly executed a search warrant on Aug. 25 at a residence on Marquette Avenue that Abdulrahman Abdi and Adnan Hirsi, the son of Omar, were said to share.
Who is Abdulrahman Abdi?
Abdulrahman Abdi is reportedly 22 years old, according to the information cited in reports about the case.
According to the Daily Mail, court records show that Abdi has a lengthy criminal history and has previously been arrested 10 times. He is also reportedly a convicted felon. In 2024, he was arrested in St. Paul, Minnesota, after police allegedly recorded him driving at 108 mph.
There is no more information publicly available about Abdi as of now.
Despite the reports linking the apartment to Omar’s son, there has been no independent confirmation that Adnan Hirsi actually lived at the residence where the search took place.
Also read | Did police raid Ilhan Omar's son Adnan Hirsi's home in Minneapolis? What we know about ‘roommate's’ arrest
Alpha News reporter Liz Collins, however, said she was told by law enforcement sources that Adnan Omar did live at the address.
Ht.com could not independently confirm the area where Adnan Omar lives or his links to Abdulrahman Abdi.
Traffic stop leads to arrest
The Daily Mail, citing the Minneapolis Police Department, reported that officers initially stopped Abdi’s vehicle over an alleged lack of insurance and failure to provide proof of a valid license. He was released at the scene, while the vehicle remained in police custody.
A subsequent investigation reportedly uncovered a firearm inside the car, after which Abdi was arrested on Minneapolis’ Marquette Avenue.
Omar’s family and early years
According to Britannica, Ilhan Omar and her family came to the United States as refugees in 1995 after being granted asylum. They first settled in Arlington, Virginia, where the family learned English in part by watching television. They later moved to Minneapolis’ Cedar-Riverside neighborhood, an area with a significant Somali immigrant population.
Omar completed her education at Thomas Edison High School, graduating in 2001. That same year, Britannica reported, she married her “longtime boyfriend, Ahmed Abdisalan Hirsi, in a religious ceremony that was not legally binding.”
Also read | Ilhan Omar makes big claim on husband Tim Mynett's income: Is he earning less than $200 a year? A look at his net worth
Omar also began a two-year college program that year while balancing her education with family responsibilities.
She and Hirsi eventually became parents to three children: daughter Isra Hirsi, born in 2003; son Adnan Hirsi, born in 2005; and daughter Ilwad Hirsi, born in 2012.
- ABOUT THE AUTHOROjas Jaiswal
Ojas Jaiswal is a Content Producer at Hindustan Times, currently working with the US Desk, where he covers a wide spectrum of American sports and global news developments. From high-intensity NFL moments on the field to the latest off-court NBA storylines, he specializes in delivering engaging, audience-driven stories that blend factual accuracy with compelling narratives. A graduate in Journalism and Mass Communication from Bennett University, Ojas brings over two years of experience in digital journalism. Before joining Hindustan Times, he worked with EssentiallySports, a leading digital sports media platform catering to American sports audiences, where he contributed across multiple editorial and engagement-focused roles. He also interned with Times Network at the Sports Desk, producing articles and video content across diverse sports, ranging from Formula 1 to football. Known for his commitment to factual and accurate reporting, Ojas was awarded a Certificate of Excellence in Editing during his college years. Beyond sports journalism, he closely follows international affairs and global developments, while also exploring documentaries from different cultures and regions around the world. A lifelong football enthusiast, Ojas has admired Lionel Messi since childhood and continues to draw inspiration from the football icon’s journey and legacy.Read More