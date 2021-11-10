Home / Cities / Lucknow News / Centre, UP committed to development of Braj: Yogi
Centre, UP committed to development of Braj: Yogi

Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath inaugurates 10-day ‘Braj-raj Utsav’ in Mathura, says various schemes launched by the Uttar Pradesh Braj Teerth Vikas Parishad would usher in a sea change in development of Braj
ChiefmMinister Yogi Aditya Nath having food with saints, priests and cabinet colleagues in Mathura on Wednesday. (HT photo)
Published on Nov 10, 2021 11:10 PM IST
By HT Correspondent

Agra : UP chief minister Yogi Aditya Nath said on Wednesday that fairs like ‘Hunar Haat’ which were providing opportunities to artisans would strengthen the ‘Atmanirbhar Bharat’ initiative of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He also said that various schemes launched by the Uttar Pradesh Braj Teerth Vikas Parishad would usher in a sea change in development of Braj, with Mathura at its epicenter.

The chief minister was in Mathura to inaugurate the 10-day ‘Braj-raj utsav’. Earlier he attended an event and had food with about 500 seers, teerth purohit and ‘bhagawatacharya’.

BJP leader Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi, ministers in state cabinet Laxmi Narain Chaudhary and Sri Kant Sharma and MP from Mathura Hema Malini accompanied the CM.

In his address, chief minister Yogi Aditya Nath cited various schemes started by the Uttar Pradesh Braj Teerth Vikas Parishad for development of Braj culture and development of Mathura and Vrindavan.

“We have already declared important sites linked with Lord Krishna as ‘teerth’ spots or pilgrimage. The central and state governments are committed to development which is being undertaken in Braj by Uttar Pradesh Braj Teerth Vikas Parishad and the effects would soon e visible,” he said .

“The 10-day ‘Braj-raj utsav’ will showcase the culture of Braj region and ‘Hunar Haat’ will give an opportunity to craftsmen to show their skills,” Yogi said in his address.

Artistes including Punit Issar, Anup Jalota, Suresh Wadkar, Kailash Kher and Annu Kapoor are to perform in the fest.

Wednesday, November 10, 2021
