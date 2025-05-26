Child beggary in Lucknow: 9-member panel to mobilise public awareness

As part of its ongoing crackdown against organised child beggary and to boost rehabilitation of those trapped in the racket, the district administration has constituted a nine-member panel of experts and individuals to assist in creating awareness against the menace among people. The move is part of ongoing drive against organised child beggary and to boost rehabilitation of those trapped in the racket. (HT File)

The panel members, drawn mostly from higher educational institutions of the state capital, will join hands with the administration to raise awareness, offer suggestions and issue appeals to citizens to help authorities bring child beggars to schools and assist in their rehabilitation process, according to a circular (HT is in possession of copy of the letter) issued by Lucknow district magistrate Vishak G.

The panel members are from Indian Institute of Management (IIML), University of Lucknow (LU), King George’s Medical University (KGMU), Babasaheb Bhimrao Ambedkar University (BBAU), Dr APJ Abdul Kalam Technical University (AKTU), and Dr Shakuntala Misra National Rehabilitation University (SMNRU).

The experts include Dr Rajiv Mishra (KGMU’s social and public health department), IIML assistant professors Bhumika (human resource management) and Kshitij Awasthi (strategic management), LU professors Anup Kumar Bharti (social work) and Manini Srivastava (psychology), SMNRU professor Archana Singh (social work), BBAU professor BB Malik (sociology), and AKTU professor OP Singh (DSW).

Besides, the district administration has also roped in squadron leader Toolika Rani, an ex-Indian Air Force officer and mountaineer presently working as an assistant professor at the department of history, DSN College, Unnao.

The first meeting of this panel is proposed on May 28 at Dr APJ Abdul Kalam Auditorium, district collectorate. It will be chaired by DM Vishak G.

To rescue children forced into organised beggary in Lucknow and to ensure their proper identification, rehabilitation and social integration of their families, the district administration has been carrying out an enforcement drive campaign since February 1, 2025 by deploying teams at prominent intersections (hot spots) such as Hazratganj, Lal Batti, Awadh crossing, Indira Gandhi Pratishthan crossing, Charbagh, Engineering College, Tedhipulia, Aliganj, Kapoorthala, etc.