Chocolates worth ₹17 lakh stolen from Lucknow godown
A gang of burglars decamped with Cadbury chocolate bars worth ₹17 lakh from a house used as godown located under Chinhat police station limits of Lucknow on Ayuodhya road on the intervening night of Monday and Tuesday. The chocolate distributor has lodged an FIR on Tuesday in this connection and further probe is under way.
Police officials said an FIR had been lodged under IPC section 380 for theft and investigations were on. They said a police team was scanning footage from CCTV cameras installed in the vicinity to get clue about the burglars. The FIR was lodged by one Rajendra Singh Sudhu, Cadbury distributor.
In the FIR, Sidhu said that he was using the house as a godown for storing the chocolates. He received a call from his neighbour on Tuesday informing him that the door of the house was broken. He said that thieves had emptied the godown and taken away digital video recorder (DVR) and the CCTV security cameras.
The police said initial investigation suggested that the burglars had done recee of the godown and were well aware about the locality. They said the burglars would have come along with carrier vehicle and took away chocolates after opening the door with some other keys. They said the role of some locals was suspected in the matter.
-
Two arrested for acid attack on woman bank manager after encounter
Two accused, allegedly involved in an acid attack on a woman bank manager in the Charwa area of Kaushambi district, were nabbed in an encounter with police teams early on Wednesday morning. SP Kaushambi Hemraj Meena said that on Wednesday the special operations group team received a tip-off that miscreants involved in the acid attack were at the Gungwa Bagh area. Police officials said that the duo confessed to throwing acid on the bank manager.
-
Of friendships that shaped careers
A recent campaign by the Bengaluru-based startup, KhaaliJeb, aimed to explore this role of a friend through stories of folks in the city. “We ran the #FriendsShowtheWay campaign, which celebrated extraordinary stories about friends who helped people shape their careers. It's because of such friends that these people were able to achieve success and reach where they are in life,” says Wilson Birua, 28, co-founder of the company.
-
Tricity residents left spellbound after an evening with Krishna, art
On the eve of Janmashtami, Nar 'O' Narayana, a collaborative depiction with paintings, Bharatnatyam dance recital, and a poetry session on Krishna Leela left the audience spellbound at Tagore Theatre, Sector 18 on Wednesday. The multifaceted performance was organised by The Narrators, a performing arts society, and the act was conceived and directed by its founder Nisha Luthra.
-
Woman shares 3 credit card pictures while placing liquor order online, loses ₹2L
Mumbai: A 40-year-old executive assistant, working with a healthcare company was assigned to order liquor for her company's annual meet celebration. Little did she know that a simple liquor order would cost her ₹2 lakh. When Complainant Pooja Parshad, who works with Rivaara Labs Private Limited asked about the mode of payment to the caller, he told her to send him the front photo of the credit card, saying that they will block the amount on the card.
-
Congress gets double jolt ahead of Himachal assembly polls as 2 MLAs join BJP
In a major setback to the opposition Congress, which aims at returning to power in Himachal in the upcoming assembly elections, two of its MLAs Pawan Kajal and Lakhwinder Singh Rana joined the BJP on Wednesday. A two-term legislator who represents Kangra, Pawan Kajal, was also the working president of the Himachal Pradesh Congress Committee. Both the defector MLAs were expelled from Congress for six years for anti-party activities after they joined the BJP.
