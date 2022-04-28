City markets abuzz with Eid charm
After two years of back-to-back lockdowns, this year Eid is all set to be a high-spirited affair. As the month-long Ramzan is nearing its end, the local markets in old Lucknow are abuzz with enthusiastic shoppers.
The iconic market of Chowk, Alambagh and Aminabad are bustling with life once again but some out there still fear the reports of fourth wave. Our team visited old city, to view the reviving Eid charm this year. From big traders to the flea markets, all are giving their best to run the business as usual.
With business slowly limping back on track, the small-time vendors are happiest amongst all as they were the ones who were worst hit.
A makeshift vendor Ramdin, with his goods including kurtas and chunnis, says, “Acha toh chal raha but we are still bearing the brunt of last two years. There is huge debt to clear but Eid has always been fulfilling prospect and this, year again, people are back street shopping. My main buyers are females and they are thronging street shops in good numbers.”
Near him are more makeshift stalls including bedding sets, cushions, artificial jewellery, hair accessories, apparels and shoes. Also a few decorative item cart sellers are seen selling and smartly dodging bargaining customers.
Irfan, who has a ready-made women wear store in the heart of Aminabad, has a tale to tell. “Bahut din dukan bandh karni paadi kaafi maal kharab hua. Also, we were battling online surge during the pandemic. Even our fixed customers were buying online and it was a bad scene for us. But, as inflation is soaring and online deals to have shrunk, this year we have got our few of customers back. Last two week was really good and khoob bikri hui but phir abhi slow hua hai…shayad cases ho rahe hai.”
Another seller of cosmetic stuff and bangle shop, Vimesh Maurya adds, “Log vapas aaye hai. Festivals like Eid are always a blessing. Last two years, during the festivals there was a little sale and negligible income. Make up items have shelf life so again this year we had to re-invest but thankfully now we are getting customers.”
People who are on a buying spree and looking for good and economical buys are going for boutique orders. “We knew Eid will bring good business. Being into women fashion we also have orders from male folks who are buying for their family members. We have tried our best to keep deals very pocket family. Buyers love our collection as everything is ready to wear instead of getting it stitched and waiting for the final piece. Also, we offer accessories like footwear, bags, clutches and jewellery at one spot. For Chand Raat we are planning a mehndi corner,” shares young entrepreneurs Adila Sumbul Abbas and Kahkashan Khan who jointly run Ethnic Fashions at Gohkle Marg.
Naresh Motiyani, senior member at the business association, says, “On Eid we are seeing the demand for summer shopping stuff. With festive and marriage season we do expect the turnover to increase by around 50 per cent. There is a huge demand for ready-made clothing.”
Navi Mumbai properties surveyed using new technology
All properties in the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation jurisdiction are being surveyed using the state-of-the-art Light Detection and Ranging (LiDAR) technology. No property survey has ever been done in the city over the years till the present one. NMMC commissioner, Abhijit Bangar, held a review meeting this week on the progress of the survey work. NMMC would undertake two types of surveys of the properties in the city using LiDAR technology.
Two killed, three injured in collision between cars at Loni Kalbhor
PUNE Two men were killed, while three others were severely injured in a sideways collision between two cars near Kavdipath toll plaza area of Pune on Thursday. The identity of the second man is being ascertained. The injured were identified as Anil Maruti Jadhav, 21, a resident of Pondhe village in Purandar, who was driving two men identified as Sunil Nilesh Shitkal, 18, and Sanket Balu Bhandalkar, 18, both residents of Kesnand in Wagholi, Pune.
Congress weighs options to strengthen party in Uttar Pradesh
The Congress appears to be working on three options to strengthen the party organisation in the state after it won just two seats in the 2022 Uttar Pradesh assembly elections. It remains to be seen whether the Congress high command works in accordance with the wishes of the party cadres and makes any noticeable change while weighing the options to gear up the party organisation for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.
Kharghar Turbhe Link Road will reduce travel time by 30 minutes
City and Industrial Development Corporation has decided to construct Kharghar Turbhe Link Road that will include a tunnel through the hills that separate the two regions. The road will reduce the travel time for motorists from Mumbai, Thane and Navi Mumbai to Kharghar by 30 minutes. The CIDCO board that approved the project has sent it to the Government of Maharashtra (GoM) for approval.
Ulhasnagar civic body urged to join in Waldhuni River cleanliness drive
The Waldhuni River Conservation Samiti (Waldhuni Nadi Sanvardhan Samiti), an NGO cleaning the Waldhuni River in Ambernath region, has asked the Ulhasnagar Municipal Corporation to initiate cleaning work of the river that flows in Ulhasnagar region. The representatives of the NGO met the UMC commissioner and asked the civic body to join the drive.
