Cleanliness drive in U.P.: Cops broom offices in Lucknow

Police personnel deployed at various police stations here cleaned their office premises on the second day of the ongoing statewide cleanliness on Monday. Lucknow police personnel cleaning their office premises. (Sourced)

On January 13, chief minister Yogi Adityanath stressed the importance of cleanliness in a bid to beautify the entire state before the Pran Pratishtha (consecration) of Lord Ram in Ayodhya on January 22. On Sunday, state director general of police Vijaya Kumar inaugurated the drive at the police headquarters in Lucknow.

“For the upcoming consecration ceremony and the Republic Day, the statewide cleanliness drive was started by the DGP and this will continue till January 21,” said a press note from police headquarters, Lucknow.

The office and premises were cleaned by the personnel of various units of the police headquarters. Several officials of the Lucknow Police also cleaned their respective police station areas on Sunday and Monday.

In the west zone, deputy commissioner of police Rahul Raj took the lead as he cleaned his office premises. He was joined by other cops in several police stations. Station house officer (SHO), Mahanagar, Prasant Kumar Mishra and SHO, Hazratganj, Vikram Singh along with their teams cleaned the station and nearby premises on Sunday.