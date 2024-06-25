Cloudy skies, one or two spells of rain in Lucknow forecast

The Southwest Monsoon entered Uttar Pradesh on Tuesday through the Lalitpur district bordering Madhya Pradesh. This is quite unusual as normally every year the SW monsoon enters UP through Ballia, Gorakhpur after passing through Bihar and Jharkhand. For representation only (HT File Photo)

“The Southwest Monsoon today advanced into some more areas of far south-eastern parts of western UP. Conditions are favourable for the Southwest Monsoon to advance into most parts of eastern Uttar Pradesh and some more parts of western Uttar Pradesh in the next 3-4 days. Once the monsoon enters eastern parts of UP, it will cover the entire state at a fast pace,” said Mohd Danish, senior scientist at the Lucknow Met office.

On Tuesday, the maximum and minimum temperature in Lucknow was 40 and 29.2-degrees Celsius. The forecast for the state capital is partly cloudy sky with one or two spells of rain/thundershowers. Maximum and minimum temperature will be around 40 and 29 degrees Celsius, respectively.

Meanwhile, humidity in the state capital rose to 78% and with the day temperature of 40 degree Celsius, the feel was like 45 degrees.

The state forecast is that rain/thundershowers very likely at isolated places over West UP and at a few places over East UP. The Met department issued a warning of thunderstorms accompanied by lightning/strong winds (speed 30-40 Kmph) very likely at isolated places over the state. Heavy rain is likely at isolated places over East UP.

Rain deficit in UP is pegged at 70% (East UP 71%) and west UP (69%), he said. Normally, the SW monsoon reaches Gorakhpur by June 18 (already delayed by a week) and reaches Varanasi, Prayagraj, Lucknow and Kanpur by around June 23, Jhansi and Bareilly by June 24, Mainpuri by June 25 and covers entire UP by June 27, an IMD bulletin read.

During the last 24 hours, light to moderate rain/thundershowers occurred at isolated places over Eastern Uttar Pradesh and a few places over Western Uttar Pradesh and heavy rainfall was recorded at isolated places over West Uttar Pradesh.

Major rainfall recorded (≥1cm):- Aligarh (District Aligarh)-10 cm, Mukhalispur (District Gorakhpur), Dabri Famo (District Farrukhabad)- 7 cm each, Nagina (District Bijnor)-5 cm, Kakardarighat (District Shravasti), Etah (District Etah)-4 cm each, Shohratgarh (District Siddharth Nagar), Chhibramau (District Kannauj)-3 cm each, Karvi (District Chitrakoot), Bhatpurwaghat (District Sitapur), Sandila (District Hardoi), Atrauli (District Aligarh), Sahawar (District Kasganj)-2 cm each.

Sultanpur recorded 38 mm rainfall, Hardoi 16 mm, Kanpur city 6.2 mm, Bareilly 3.2 mm.