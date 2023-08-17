UP govt to act strictly against encroachers: CM

LUCKNOW Chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Thursday assured attendees of his ‘Janata Darshan’, a public grievance meeting, here that strict action will be taken against land and property encroachers in the state. Chief minister Yogi Adityanath listens to the grievances of people from different districts during the ‘Janata Darshan’ conducted at CM’s residence, in Lucknow on Thursday. (ANI Photo)

He listened to the problems of 220 people who came here from different districts of the state and assured them that the government was determined to resolve their problems. The CM directed officers to address their grievances with utmost sensitivity, ensuring prompt resolution of their complaints, said a government statement after the event.

The CM referred the people’s prayer letters to the authorities concerned for quick and satisfactory disposal of grievances and assured people that the government was determined to resolve the problems of every victim.

Adityanath instructed officials to act strictly against those occupying land and properties illegally and not spare anyone who oppresses others under any circumstances.

“It should be ensured that no goons, mafia, or criminals occupy land illegally. In criminal cases, the accused should be arrested by registering an FIR,” he said.

He also assured to provide full help to those seeking financial help from the government for treatment facilities. Handing over their applications to the officials, he directed them to submit the cost estimates related to their treatment to the government at the earliest, the release added.