CM Yogi inaugurates four-day Krishi Bharat exhibition

Over the past decade, substantial efforts have been made nationwide to alleviate the burden of high-interest loans on farmers and promote self-reliance. However, much more remains to be done, said chief minister Yogi Adityanath here on Friday while inaugurating the Krishi Bharat 2024 programme. Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath during the launch of Krishi Bharat exhibition in Lucknow on Friday. (Yogi Adityanath-X/ANI)

The four-day agriculture and technology event, being organised at the Vrindavan Yojana ground, emphasizes the need to blend agriculture with entrepreneurship and adopt modern technology to boost farmers’ incomes.

He said, “Our focus should be on advancing the agricultural sector with enhanced technology. Given the diverse agro-climatic zones within the country, each state brings unique experiences, and regions have shown remarkable progress—even under challenging circumstances worldwide. By sharing best practices, we can learn much from one another.”

Before the event, CM Yogi participated in a bilateral meeting with partner country the Netherlands, where he met with a delegation led by the country’s deputy agriculture minister Jan-Kees Goet and Ambassador to India Marisa Gerards.

During the meeting, two Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) were signed between the Uttar Pradesh government and the Netherlands, and CM Yogi toured various exhibition stalls.

The Krishi Bharat Exhibition spans 20,000 square metres, showcasing innovations and sustainable developments in agriculture. Featuring over 250 exhibitors, the event is expected to attract more than 1 lakh farmers and visitors.

The exhibition highlights advancements in agriculture, dairy, food processing equipment, and other agri-services and technologies. Organised by the CII, Krishi Bharat serves as a state and national pavilion, presenting world-class agricultural innovations.

While inaugurating the four-day Krishi Bharat programme, the CM extended his congratulations to the people of Uttar Pradesh on the 555th Prakash Parv of Shri Guru Nanak Dev Ji, Kartik Purnima, and the 150th birth anniversary of Dharti Aaba, Bhagwan Birsa Munda, a symbol of tribal pride.

Meanwhile, CM Yogi acknowledged the efforts of CII in organising Agrotech in India since 2000. For the first time, this prestigious event is being held in Uttar Pradesh, moving beyond its traditional location in Chandigarh—a milestone of great significance.

Partnering with the CII for this event, the Netherlands is the official country partner, while nations like Australia, Canada, Uganda, Spain, and the UK, along with agricultural experts and stakeholders, are also participating.

CM Yogi emphasized Uttar Pradesh’s vital role in Indian agriculture, noting that while the state accounts for 17% of India’s population (25 crore people) and only 11% of the country’s cultivable land, it contributes 20% of the nation’s total agricultural output. This remarkable achievement reflects the state’s abundant water resources and fertile land.

He expressed satisfaction over discussions with the Netherlands Ambassador during her recent visit to Uttar Pradesh, which led to the signing of two key Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) between the state and the Netherlands. These agreements, including Government-to-Government and Business-to-Business collaborations, mark a significant step forward in agricultural innovation and cooperation.

Along with CM Yogi, agriculture minister Surya Pratap Shahi, fisheries minister Dr Sanjay Kumar Nishad, minister of state for agriculture marketing and food processing (Independent Charge) Dinesh Pratap Singh, CIF secretary Manoj Kumar Singh, senior CII officials, CEO of Invest UP Abhishek Prakash, ACEO and VC of LDA Prathamesh Kumar, including Netherlands deputy agriculture minister Jan-Kees Goet, delegation in the presence of Netherlands Ambassador Marisa Gerards, agriculture production commissioner Monica Garg, CII president and chairman and managing director of ITC Limited Sanjeev Puri, and representatives from other countries were present in the programme.