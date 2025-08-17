CM Yogi inaugurates UP’s first green hydrogen plant in Gorakhpur

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday inaugurated Uttar Pradesh’s first green hydrogen plant at Khanipur village near Khajni block in Gorakhpur. The plant, to be set up by Torrent Group entities Torrent Power and Torrent Gas, is only the second of its kind in the country. It is seen as a significant step towards reducing carbon emissions. UP CM Yogi Adityanath inaugurated state’s first green hydrogen plant at Khanipur village in Gorakhpur. (Sourced)

Addressing a gathering on the occasion, Yogi underscored that the greatest challenge before humanity today is saving biodiversity and civilization itself. “If we want to safeguard life on earth, we must minimise carbon emissions and move towards clean, renewable sources of energy,” he said.

He said the green hydrogen plant will play a crucial role in protecting the environment, improving public health, and driving innovation in the energy sector. He noted that Gorakhpur already houses a CNG unit of Torrent Group, and with the addition of a green hydrogen plant, the city has taken the lead in reducing carbon emissions.

The new facility will blend hydrogen with CNG and PNG to supply households with cleaner cooking fuel. Calling green hydrogen the energy of the future, Yogi emphasised Uttar Pradesh’s vast potential in this field due to its abundant water resources.

“Green energy may seem costly today, but just like mobile phones, it will soon become affordable for every household. This clean energy will not only power homes and industries but will also change the destiny of the world,” the CM said.