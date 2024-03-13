CM Yogi launches Mission Bharosa for safety of school children

Lucknow To ensure the safety of school children, chief minister Yogi Adityanath officially launched Mission Bharosa, its portal and mobile application on Tuesday. Recognizing the critical importance of safe transportation of school children, this initiative focuses on implementing appropriate measures, including police verification of drivers and attendants, to ensure safe journey to and from school for students. The initiative focuses on implementing appropriate measures, including police verification of drivers and attendants, to ensure safe journey to and from school for students. (Pic for representation)

Vehicles of any type, whether bus, van, auto-rickshaw or e-rickshaw used in transportation of children, are registered and integrated on the Bharosa platform and the condition, mandatory documentations and other safety features of school transport vehicles are verified by RTO office.

Praising Mission Bharosa, the chief minister said, “ Bharosa provides a framework to establish proper coordination among various stakeholders like RTO, police, education dept, schools, CMO, transport owners, parents and citizens using an advanced AI ML enabled technology platform that strives to provide safe driver and safe vehicle for transport of children.”

An elated municipal commissioner Inderjeet Singh said, “ Mission Bharosa stands as a beacon of commitment to the safety and security of our school-going children. In a world where every journey counts, especially for the young minds heading towards education, this proactive initiative takes the lead in ensuring their well-being. Mission Bharosa prioritises safe transportation of school children.”

He said, “The highlight of the project is that the drivers and attendants are provided training and exposed to awareness programmes to enhance their understanding of child safety protocols, apart from regular health and eye check-up services.Mission Bharosa is the need of the hour and deserves to be emulated across the state and country.”

Divisional commissioner Roshan Jacob said, “Parents, students, school authorities and common citizens are encouraged to provide feedback and report of any concerns via Bharosa Portal and mobile application regarding the school vehicle, driving performance or any other useful suggestions, facilitating prompt intervention and resolution.”

“ Mission Bharosa is an initiative to make the transportation of school going children safe and secure. Children, specially of the age below 14 years, need sensitive care and protection and I feel that it is the duty of administration to make that extra effort to assist in this endeavour,” she said.