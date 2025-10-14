CM Yogi okays Invest UP restructuring, satellite offices to come up in metros

Satellite investment promotion offices of Invest UP will come up in Mumbai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Chennai, and New Delhi to enable direct engagement with domestic and global investors and ensure more investments in Uttar Pradesh. CM Yogi Adityanath was presiding over the first governing body meeting of Invest UP on October 13. (HT file)

Presiding over the first governing body meeting of Invest UP on Monday, chief minister Yogi Adityanath approved a proposal to restructure Invest UP. Under this, dedicated specialist cells will also be established for sectors such as textiles, automobiles and electric mobility, chemicals, electronics and services.

The CM emphasised the need to ensure transparency, efficiency and a result-oriented approach in the functioning of the upcoming satellite offices. The meeting also approved ex-post facto sanction for 11 general manager/assistant general manager positions and the deputation of two joint chief executive officers (PCS cadre).

A dedicated land bank cell will also be established, comprising two PCS officers at the sub-divisional magistrate/additional district magistrate level. Yogi said the new structure would empower Invest UP to function as a single, comprehensive investment facilitation agency.

This will not only attract investments but also ensure effective monitoring and timely implementation of projects, the CM added. He directed that the restructuring be implemented immediately and that the scope of each cell be clearly defined to promote a coordinated, outcome-driven system for investment facilitation.

During the meeting, officials informed the CM that Uttar Pradesh has made remarkable strides in industrial development over the past few years. Nearly 4,000 new factories were established in 2024–25, bringing the total number to around 27,000. Earlier, by 2022–23, an average of 500 new units were being set up annually.

Yogi said this progress reflects the positive transformation of the state’s industrial ecosystem under the successful implementation of PM Narendra Modi’s “Reform, Perform, Transform” vision. During the review of investment promotion and facilitation systems, it was reported that account managers have been assigned to 814 Fortune 1000 companies.

“So far, 50 new MoUs have been signed, while discussions are going on with more than 280 companies,” officials said during the meeting. The CM instructed officials to strengthen engagement with investors and ensure timely provision of land, incentives, and skilled human resources to industrial units.

Reviewing the ease of doing business, Yogi said industrial investment in the state has evolved from being merely a policy commitment to a demonstrable model of on-ground delivery. He added that processes related to application, approval and incentive disbursal are being further streamlined through the upgraded Nivesh Mitra Portal 3.0, which will reduce processing time by 30% and documentation requirements by 50%.

The portal will feature single sign-on access, a dynamic application system, an AI-based chatbot, third-party inspections, and digital monitoring. The CM directed departments to set monthly targets and ensure the timely issuance of Letters of Comfort for approved projects.

He also directed that all eligible incentives be released promptly and without procedural delays. Additionally, he called for industrial building bylaws to be made more practical and investor-friendly. Officials also informed him that active engagement has been established with investors from Japan, South Korea, Germany, France, Russia, Taiwan, Singapore and the Gulf countries through the Focus Country Desk.

The CM directed that the state’s industrial image be further strengthened on international platforms and that each country desk should focus on achieving concrete investment outcomes. He also instructed UPEIDA, UPSIDA, BIDA and other industrial authorities to promote cluster-based development in key sectors such as automobiles, pharmaceuticals, electronics, and leather.

It was further informed that under the ‘China Plus One strategy, Uttar Pradesh is emerging as a preferred investment destination for multinational companies. Currently, 219 companies, including major firms from Japan, Korea, and Taiwan, are actively pursuing investment opportunities in the state.

Uttar Pradesh ministers, including Nand Gopal Gupta ‘Nandi’, AK Sharma, Rakesh Sachan and Jaswant Singh Saini, along with senior government officials and representatives of the Invest UP were present in the meeting.