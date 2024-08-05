 CM Yogi performs “Rudrabhishek” at Gorakhpur temple on Shravan Monday - Hindustan Times
CM Yogi performs “Rudrabhishek” at Gorakhpur temple on Shravan Monday

ByHT Correspondent, Lucknow
Aug 06, 2024 05:26 AM IST

Yogi Adityanath completed the ceremony with “havan” and “aarti” accompanied by chanting of Vedic mantras

Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath performed Rudrabhishek at the ancient Manasarovar temple in Andhiyari Bagh in Gorakhpur for the welfare and prosperity of state’s people on the third Monday of the sacred Shravan month.

Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath. (HT file)
Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath. (HT file)

Following the Rudrabhishek, the CM completed the ceremony with “havan” and “aarti” accompanied by chanting of Vedic mantras praying for a healthy, happy, prosperous and peaceful life for the state’s people.

The ritual, which included the recitation of “Rudrashtadhyayi” from the “Shukla Yajurveda Samhita” by the learned priests of the Gorakhnath temple, was a solemn and important event, said a press statement from the state government.

