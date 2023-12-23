CM Yogi to inaugurate first intra-district chopper servicein Bateshwar tomorrow

Agra: UP chief minister Yogi Adityanath will inaugurate the first intra-district helicopter service of the state from Bateshwar in Agra to Goverdhan in Mathura on December 25. The CM will be in Bateshwar to mark the birth anniversary of former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee. . The CM will be in Bateshwar to mark the birth anniversary of former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee. . (Pic for representation)

“The chief minister will inaugurate the first helicopter service of the state on December 25, marking the beginning of the helicopter service from one district to another in the state. The helicopter that will fly from Bateshwar will land in Mathura on Monday,” said Avinash Chandra Mishra, joint director, Uttar Pradesh tourism department .

The helicopter has reached Agra where a heliport is being prepared near Etmadpur town besides one in Mathura .

The helicopter service is to be run by a private player from Uttrakhand. The initiative is based on private public partnership (PPP). Those interested can book the helicopter from one district to another in Uttar Pradesh.

Earlier, helicopter service was available for Goverdhan, a pilgrimage site in Mathura, but it flew within the district for pilgrims interested in lodging ‘parikrama’ (circumambulation) of the coveted Goverdhan hillock but unable to walk or facing lack of time. As such, the initiative on Christmas Day has its own importance .

Another highlight of the day will be unveiling of the statue of Bharat Ratna late Atal Bihari Vajpayee in his paternal village Bateshwar. The statue made of bronze has been bought by the department of culyure . It will be housed in the cultural complex coming up in Bateshwar.

State tourism minister Jaiveer Singh was in Bateshwar on Thursday and discussed preparations with BJP MLA Pakshalika Singh and former minister Raja Aridaman Singh.

“Various projects for which the chief minister will lay foundation stone and others to be inaugurated by chief minister will boost the tourism potential of Bateshwar, a site 65 kilometres from Agra city,” said the tourism joint director .

Chief minister Yogi will lay foundation stone and inaugurate various projects costing 10451.43 lakh. He will address a public meeting and inaugurate a three-day ‘Atal Krishi Mela’, a fair and exhibition in the name of the former PM at the site which will be organised close to Yamuna ghats having Shiva temples.

The projects announced are aimed at bringing life to Bateshwar, a historical village located amid the ravines of Chambal across the border of Uttar Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh.