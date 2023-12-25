CM Yogi to inaugurate intra-district chopper service in Bateshwar today

Agra Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath will inaugurate the state’s first intra-district helicopter service in Bateshwar on Monday. The helicopter which will fly from Bateshwar in Agra to Goverdhan in Mathura reached its destination on Sunday. Yogi Adityanath will also lay the foundation stone and inaugurate various other projects in Bateshwar to mark the birth anniversary of former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee. DM Agra reviewing the arrangements. (HT)

A helipad has been prepared in Bateshwar village, 65 km from Agra city . Artistes dressed as Radha and Krishna will be seated in the first flight. The heliport service on PPP model is expected to promote tourism in the state.

District officials were in Bateshwar on Sunday to give final touches to the event. The CM is also expected to unveil a bronze statute of former PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee in a complex built in the name of Vajpayee.

The projects worth ₹100 crore are aimed at bringing new life to Bateshwar, a historical village located amid the ravines of Chambal across the borders of Uttar Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh.