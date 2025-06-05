CM Yogi to preside over Ram Darbar pran pratishtha in Ayodhya today

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath will preside over the pran pratishtha ceremony of the Ram Darbar on the first floor of the Ram Mandir on Thursday, coinciding with his 53rd birthday. The ceremony will mark the culmination of a three-day religious ritual led by Vedic scholars and priests under the supervision of the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust. The ceremony comes amid rapid transformation in Ayodhya, where development projects worth more than ₹ 32,000 crore have been executed in the last eight years (Sourced)

At 11 am, the rituals will commence with Vedic chanting and havan. A key moment of the event will be the ceremonial ‘uncovering of the eyes’ of Lord Ram and Sita’s idols by the chief minister, symbolising the completion of the pran pratishtha (consecration) process, the trust said.

The ceremony comes amid rapid transformation in Ayodhya, where development projects worth more than ₹32,000 crore have been executed in the last eight years. Key landmarks like the upgraded Ram Katha Park, a revitalised Saryu riverfront, and new facilities at temple sites have become symbols of the city’s growth.

Special aartis and cultural programs will take place on the banks of the Saryu River to mark Saryu Trayodashi Janmotsav. The district administration has made elaborate security arrangements for the event.

Shashikant Maharaj, president of Anjani Seva Sansthan, said, “Raja Ram will be ceremonially reinstalled. Just as Guru Vashishtha did during Treta Yuga, Yogi ji will now perform the tilak. He has worked relentlessly to restore Ayodhya’s lost glory.” “Eight years ago, people were afraid to walk from Naya Ghat to Guptar Ghat after dark. Today, places like Aarti Ghat are hubs of devotion and celebration.”

He added that the annual Deepotsav became a medium to signal Lord Ram’s return to Ayodhya: “Through Deepotsav, he conveyed to the world that Raja Ram is returning to Ayodhya. Now, that dream has come true.”