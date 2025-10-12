Codeine syrup supplier arrested in Lucknow, city-wide drug network under lens

A key supplier of illegal and highly addictive codeine syrup has been apprehended following a coordinated raid by the narcotics department and the Food Safety and Drug Administration (FSDA) in Lucknow, authorities said on Saturday. Police and FSDA are now investigating the network, which is suspected to extend beyond Lucknow into nearby districts. (For representation)

The accused, identified as Deepak Malwani, was arrested from his residence in Sneh Nagar, VIP Road, Alambagh. Four cartons of codeine syrup, along with a large quantity of restricted allopathic medicines and multivitamins, were seized, officials said, adding the accused had been booked under the NDPS Act, and further raids on linked shops and suppliers were underway.

According to officials, the operation followed a tip-off regarding Malwani’s illegal activities. Investigations revealed that he was running a city-wide supply network, using his brother Mandeep Malwani’s medical shop in Aminabad as a distribution point. Medicines from this shop were reportedly supplied to small vendors and street sellers, some of which were being allegedly misused for recreational purposes.

Deepak allegedly exploited the growing demand for codeine syrup among youth, purchasing the drugs at low rates and selling them at higher prices for profit. Preliminary inquiries also indicate his involvement with wholesale medical suppliers, who reportedly manipulated bills to supply the syrup illegally, officials said. Police and FSDA are now investigating the network, which is suspected to extend beyond Lucknow into nearby districts.

In a parallel development, the FSDA inspected 37 codeine syrup manufacturing units across Uttar Pradesh, collecting 38 raw material samples and 31 finished product samples for testing. Inspections in Lucknow, Saharanpur, Mathura, and Aligarh revealed unsanitary conditions at four units, officials said.

The companies were served show-cause notices under the Drugs & Cosmetics Act, 1940, for failing to maintain proper records.

Authorities said the crackdown would continue until the entire network was dismantled.