Common minimum syllabus for UP univs, degree colleges from new session

The state higher education department has finalised the common minimum syllabus (CMS) to be implemented in all universities and degree colleges of the state as a choice-based credit system (CBCS) from the upcoming academic session.

The department sent the finalised CMS to the universities and colleges on Friday. However, CMS is not applicable to courses like medicine, dentistry, engineering, law, computer application besides educational courses like B Ed and M Ed.

The common minimum syllabus has been designed in sync with the national education policy, 2020, (NEP 2020) that aims at providing a uniform syllabus of a subject in all universities and degree colleges. As per a press statement issued by the department, the CMS has been designed for 62 subjects.

Additional chief secretary, higher education department, Monika S Garg has also written to all universitied and colleges’ administration asking them to implement at least 70% of the CMS. The colleges will have a liberty to design or introduce the remaining 30% syllabus as suggested by their teaching staff.

While CMS for three-year graduate programme is to be implemented from 2021-22 session, for postgraduate, honours and PhD programmes, it will be implemented from the next academic session i.e. 2022-23.

The implementation of CMS will permit adoption of credit transfer system for students as suggested in the NEP. The credit transfer system will allow student to exit with a certificate after completing one year, diploma after two years and a degree after three years.

A student will have to earn a minimum of 46 credit for one year certificate, 92 credit for two year diploma and 132 credit for three degree in a subject. Students can also be transferred to different college in middle of the session by using credit transfer system.

Under the CMS, a student will have to opt for two major subjects of same faculty for the three year programme. Besides, these student will have to take a third subject of other faculty along with vocational courses and co-curricular courses available as per the faculty chosen by the student.

As per the higher education department, a greater stress has been given to research. Under CMS, the students will have to carry out research in the chosen subject right from undergraduate level.