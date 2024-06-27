Complete Ganga e-way by Dec this year: CM Yogi

Lucknow Chief minister Yogi Adityanath has set December 2024 as the deadline for completion of Ganga Expressway . The chief minister directed the officials to draft a comprehensive action plan for four new link expressways. (HT FILE)

During a high-level meeting on Thursday, the chief minister reviewed the progress of the current and proposed expressway projects, industrial corridors and the defence corridor. He underscored the importance of completing the Ganga Expressway, which connects Meerut to Prayagraj, by December. This will facilitate travel for devotees attending the 2025 Prayagraj Kumbh.

Get ready to catch the final stages of the World Cup only on Crickit. Anytime, Anywhere. Explore now!

The chief minister directed the officials to draft a comprehensive action plan for four new link expressways. This plan will include connecting the Purvanchal Expressway with the Agra-Lucknow Expressway and linking the Ganga Expressway with both Farrukhabad and Jewar airport via two additional link expressways. Additionally, he emphasized the need to expedite the construction of the Chitrakoot Link Expressway and insisted that the Ganga Expressway be operational by December 2024.

The officials informed the chief minister that the construction of the Gorakhpur Link Expressway was progressing well. This project promises to enhance connectivity for Gorakhpur, Sant Kabir Nagar, Azamgarh and Ambedkar Nagar districts.

The officials in their presentation said that the efforts to connect the Bundelkhand Expressway to Chitrakoot would be accelerated, with budget allocations already in place. This expansion aims to improve connectivity in the Bundelkhand region.

New Link Expressways:

To bolster connectivity, new link expressways are planned. One will connect the Ganga Expressway to Jewar Airport, another will link the Agra-Lucknow Expressway with the Purvanchal Expressway, and a third will connect the Ganga Expressway to the Agra-Lucknow Expressway via Farrukhabad. Detailed reports will be prepared following preliminary studies and saplings will be planted along all expressways.

Defence corridor investments:

Major defence manufacturing companies were investing heavily in the Uttar Pradesh Defence Corridor, with investments totalling over ₹24,000 crore. Notable companies included BrahMos Aerospace, Aeroalloy Technology, Bharat Dynamics Limited, Adani Defence Systems, Amitech Electronics and Anchor Research Limited. Immediate decisions on new proposals were necessary to maintain momentum, the CM said.

Bio-plastic park development

The CM called for the accelerated development of the bio-plastic park, with focus on expediting land purchases for a manufacturing Unit in Lakhimpur Kheri.

Global Investors Summit (GIS) review:

The chief minister urged continuous review of investment proposals from the GIS. Land allotment and incentive distribution should be swift to avoid delays.

Investment-friendly bylaws:

The bylaws of industrial development authorities would be updated to become more investment-friendly. The land acquisition process for expanding land banks should be expedited, ensuring no delays post-land notification, he said.

Bundelkhand Industrial Development Authority (BIDA):

The CM directed to hasten the land acquisition within BIDA to enhance Bundelkhand’s development. The development of the multimodal logistics hub in Dadri and multimodal transport hub in Boraki should also be prioritized, said the CM.