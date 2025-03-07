Complex sealed for running illegal online service centres near RTO in Lucknow

In the wake of complaints about alleged touts exploiting people financially and even creating hurdles, Lucknow district magistrate Vishak G on Friday conducted a surprise inspection of a commercial complex outside regional transport office (RTO) where several online service centres were found running without Jan Seva Kendra registration. The complex that was sealed for running illegal online service centres near RTO in Lucknow on March 7. (Sourced)

Subsequently, the complex was sealed. Eight suspected touts were caught while police complaint was made against one found engaged in RTO work illegally.

The surprise inspection created flutter at the RTO at around 12.45 pm when the entire campus was screened by district magistrate and four suspected middlemen were caught ‘roaming on the campus without any explanation or work.’

“Complaints were regular regarding middlemen exploiting people financially and even creating hurdle to trouble them for work that are basically done online only and for which people not even need to come to RTO. The inspection was done on the basis of the complaints and we have identified the middlemen,” the DM said.

During the inspection, cops stood at the entrance and exit of the RTO campus and asked people reasons for their presence there but did not get convincing reply.

In addition, the DM also visited the commercial complex opposite the RTO office to check credibility of the centres. Several shop owners pulled their shutter down and ran away. The e-district manager was asked to check registration of the shops under Jan Suvidha Kendra and it was revealed that none of them had any registration, which could be a threat to data.

“We identified shops that were running without Jan Suvidha Kendra registration and doing online work,” the DM said. Further probe will be done by a committee of district administration, fire department and LDA, he added.

During the inspection, the DM instructed CCTV footage of one week be made available to police from the counter where people come to get their photographs clicked for driving licence.

The police were instructed to regularly screen footage and keep watch on touts. “There are 53 services, including learning licence, for which people need not visit RTO office. People should be made aware of these online services so that they may not face trouble. This awareness programme should be particularly run on social media platforms,” Vishak G directed officials.

RTO staff got instructions on Jan 7 too

On January 7 also, the district administration had carried out an inspection at the RTO and issued instructions to keep tabs on touts and upkeep of services for people coming here. Directions were given to RTO staff in particular to keep touts out of the campus and ensure smooth functioning. The inspection was led by the then DM.