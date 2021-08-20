Cong holding chaupals, lending ear to villagers’ problems

LUCKNOW Congress leaders and workers are going door to door and telling people – “We are here to listen to your problems” – as part of the three-day ‘Jai Bharat Jansampark’ mega campaign launched by the party in UP from August 19 to 21.

As many senior leaders, including former union ministers, former MPs and sitting/former legislators are leading the campaign in many districts, the elders recognize them instantly. But others, who are new in the party, have to introduce themselves to people before starting the conversation.

If senior Congress leaders are to be believed, the party leaders are getting a good response. “We are going door to door, covering all houses in villages and getting a good response. As we interact with the people and hold ‘chaupal’, people are now coming forward to vent their ire against the BJP. They have begun considering the Congress as an alternative to the BJP,” said Pradeep Mathur, former BJP MLA, who has been leading the campaign in Mathura.

The UP Congress Committee (UPCC) has launched a number of agitations and campaigns in recent months, and according to UPCC spokesman Ashok Singh, criminal cases have been registered against more than 50,000 party leaders and workers for taking up the cause of people.

Following directives from Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi, the UPCC has sent about 15,000-20,000 party leaders and workers to villages with a target to connect with 9 million people. Priyanka also asked them to honour freedom fighters, their families, farmers and others there.

“About 20,000 leaders, office-bearers and workers have been sent to visit villages and wards. Party leaders will camp and connect with about 9 million people in about 35,000 villages,” said Ajay Kumar Lallu, UPCC president, from Gorakhpur.

“We are holding ‘chaupals’ in villages, listening to problems of people and honouring families of freedom fighters, teachers, advocates and workers in villages,” added Lallu.

Apart from Lallu, those leading the Congress’ mega campaign in villages and urban areas include Congress Legislature Party leader Aradhna Mishra ‘Mona’ (Pratapgarh), former UPCC president Nirmal Khatri (Ayodhya), Pradeep Jain ‘Aditya’ (Jhansi), former MP Rajesh Mishra and party leader Ajay Rai (Varanasi). “We got a good response in Lucknow, where party MLC Deepak Singh led the campaign,” said Onkar Nath Singh, UPCC spokesman.

“People know elections are round the corner and the mega campaign is a poll stunt by the Congress. The party should have done all this earlier,” said Professor SK Dwivedi, former head of department, political science, Lucknow University.

Besides launching agitations on various issues, the UPCC had recently launched “BJP Gaddi Chhodo” campaign from August Kranti Divas (August 9) and the party’s legislators had marched from GPO Park to Vidhan Bhawan in Lucknow to press their point about freedom of expression. UPCC president Ajay Kumar Lallu and CLP leader Aradhana Mishra ‘Mona’, who led the march, said the BJP government was registering criminal cases against those launching any agitation and raising their voice. “We wanted to convey to the state government that the party leaders are ready to get arrested for raising people’s voice,” said Mishra.