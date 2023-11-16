Congress following policy of appeasement: Yogi

LUCKNOW UP chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Thursday accused the Congress government in poll-bound Rajasthan of following the policy of appeasement and putting restrictions on spending money on religious places. Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath waves to the crowd during the public meeting ahead of Rajasthan Assembly elections, at Pushkar, in Ajmer on Thursday. (ANI Photo)

“I have been told that the government here follows the policy of appeasement and prevents money from being spent on religious places. The government constantly imposes restrictions to ensure that money is not spent on religious places,” he said addressing public meetings in Kekri, Kota, Bundi and Ajmer in Rajasthan in support of BJP candidates on Thursday.

Adityanath said Hindu temples faced destruction and symbols of subjugation came up at religious spots during the Mughal rule. “A disputed structure was constructed after demolishing the Ram temple in Ayodhya. When we launched movement for the construction of temple, the then Congress government committed atrocities,” he said.

He accused the Rajasthan government of exceeding limits of appeasement and pursuing “discriminatory compensation policy.”

“Kanhaiya Lal’s family was given ₹5 lakh, but the two Muslims who died in motorcycle collision in Jaipur were given ₹20 lakh each,” he said.

The CM lauded the inspirational life and sacrifices of courageous women of Rajasthan, emphasizing that the nation draws strength from their stories. He commended the unwavering bravery of Indian soldiers in safeguarding the country’s borders.

“Through their skill and craft, farmers and citizens from different sections of society here contribute to PM Modi’s vision of ‘Ek Bharat, Shreshth Bharat’. A transformative shift is taking place in Rajasthan as the people are determined for change. Congress leaders were absent during crises like floods, heavy rain or the pandemic,” he said.

Adityanath praised Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla for personally overseeing the distribution of relief material during extreme rainfall.

He praised the speaker for prioritising the well-being of every individual without discrimination. “Public representatives should have the same kind of dedication and commitment to people’s welfare,” he added.

When the Rajasthan government prohibited entry to Mandhata Balaji temple, BJP leaders made the government realize its mistake by mobilising people, the CM said, adding the state government had also prohibited use of MP-MLA funds for certain purposes, including renovation or development of facilities at religious places.

The BJP government in Uttar Pradesh had launched a plan to beautify religious places, he said.

The UP CM said Rajasthan suffered under the Congress rule. Comparing the five-year tenure of BJP’s Vasundhara Raje government with the Congress’ Ashok Gehlot government, Adityanath emphasized the BJP’s commitment to development, in comparison with “Congress’ internal conflicts hindering progress.”

Highlighting the deteriorating roads in the state, he quipped: “The roads here are dotted with potholes…today it is difficult to say whether there are potholes on the roads or roads in the potholes.”

“If the BJP wins, Congress’ mafia rule will be bulldozed in Rajasthan as well,” he added.

Adityanath said the Congress ruled for 60 years but failed to bring about significant development. “Under the nine years of Prime Minister Modi, welfare schemes were launched, providing toilets to 12 crore poor people, constructing 4 crore houses for impoverished individuals, ensuring electricity for 3.5 crore poor people, distributing free LPG connections to 9.60 crore families, and offering health insurance cover to 50 crore poor people,” he said.

