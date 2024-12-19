Congress protest: Traffic gridlock leaves commuters in the lurch

The Congress protest threw traffic out of gear for about three hours on the main roads in the heart of the city on Wednesday afternoon, leaving commuters, including schoolchildren, in the lurch. Traffic jam on Vidhan Sabha Marg. (Deepak Gupta/HT Photo)

Right after the Congress workers started gathering in the morning, the police put barricades on Vidhan Sabha Marg, and all other routes leading to the Congress headquarters.

A major traffic gridlock was seen near the Hazratganj crossroads and the situation was similar on Station Road.

Traffic heading from Lal Batti intersection towards Annexe Tiraha was diverted via SN Overbridge to Nehru Square, Valmiki Square and from Sadar Overbridge to Burlington Square, choking these routes.

Anurag, the father of a Loreto Convent School student, said he had brought his daughter from school by walking three kilometres.

“The journey home takes 10 minutes but due to the jam, it took more than one hour. If such was the situation, the school should be closed or the administration should make better arrangements,” he added.

Traffic jams were also witnessed on the road leading to Hazratganj from the IT College intersection.