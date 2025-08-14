Cong’s ‘appeasement’ politics led to Partition: Adityanath

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Thursday said that the 1947 Partition was a dark chapter “born out of appeasement politics of the Congress party” that shattered Sanatan Bharat’s unity and inflicted deep wounds on the nation. Chief minister Yogi Adityanath, deputy CMs Brajesh Pathak and Keshav Prasad Maurya, and others at the Partition Horrors Remembrance Day exhibition in Lucknow on Thursday. (HT Photo)

He credited Prime Minister Narendra Modi with reviving this forgotten history by declaring August 14 as Partition Horrors Remembrance Day in 2021. “Today, the entire country mourns, remembering the horrors of August 14, 1947,” Adityanath said while inaugurating an exhibition on the occasion at GPO Park in Hazratganj.

Continuing his attack, Adityanath said that while revolutionaries willingly embraced martyrdom for India’s freedom, the Congress divided the nation in its “greed for power”.

“The Congress’s policies led to the ethnic cleansing of Hindus, Sikhs and Buddhists in places like Lahore, Karachi, Rawalpindi and Multan in West Pakistan,” the chief minister said.,

“The violence claimed 15-20 lakh lives and displaced crores, marking one of the darkest episodes in history,” he added.

He further accused the then Congress government of showing complete apathy towards those displaced.

“No memorials were built and no museums were established in remembrance of Hindus, Sikhs, Buddhists, Jains and Christians who were forced to leave their ancestral homes. Their suffering was erased from public memory,” Adityanath said.

He praised PM Modi for granting citizenship and rehabilitation rights to refugees through the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), noting that for the first time, displaced people in Jammu and Kashmir and other regions received citizenship and began contributing to India’s development.

“The Congress never made any sincere effort for their rehabilitation,” the CM said.

Paying homage to the victims, Adityanath announced that the state government will provide land on leases and full rehabilitation to eligible families under the CAA.

“We are committed to protecting their rights and ensuring their dignity,” he affirmed.

Emphasising the importance of connecting the younger generation with history, Adityanath said the exhibition portrays the grim reality of Partition, the massacres, riots, and forced migrations.

“Under Prime Minister Modi’s leadership, this initiative is healing old wounds and awakening future generations to historical truths.” the CM said.

Deputy CMs Keshav Prasad Maurya and Brajesh Pathak, cabinet minister Swatantra Dev Singh, and BJP state president Bhupendra Chaudhary among others were present on the occasion.