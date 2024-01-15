Consecration ceremony: 12 health camps to be set up for visitors in Lko

In view of the upcoming consecration ceremony in Ayodhya, the health department in Lucknow has increased the number of camps to a dozen where round-the-clock medical facilities will be provided. (Pic for representation)

The department had planned 10 camps initially but keeping in view the need and possible inflow of patients, the number was increased to a dozen. Apart from this all CHCs have been asked to remain on alert with medical staff and stock of medicines till February 15. Doctors and medical staff have been told not to take holiday for next one month.

The department has decided to run three camps at three bus stations of Alambagh, Kamta and Kaiserbagh while one will be set up in Etaunja and fifth in BKT. The camps in Etaunja and BKT will be organised by the community health centres (CHCs) in these areas.

Three more camps have been planned on the Hardoi Road highway, one each in Rahimabad, Malihabad and Kakori while one camp will be set up on the Ayodhya Road. The Sarojininagar CHC will conduct two camps.

“The camp will have doctors on 8-hour duty. They will provide basic medication and tests and first aid in case of minor injury. If needed an ambulance deployed there will shift patients to hospital too,” said Dr Manoj Agrawal, chief medical officer.