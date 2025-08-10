Construction of Ram temple’s security wall to begin this month

The last major construction activity at the Ram Mandir, a 3,400-metre-long and 16-foot-high security wall (boundary wall), is set to begin this month and is expected to take six to eight months to complete. It will be the last major construction activity at the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya. (File Photo)

According to Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Tirath Keshetra Trust, the wall aims to enhance the security of the temple complex and establish it as a well-organised religious structure.

“This construction work is estimated to cost ₹80-90 crore. The Engineers India Limited has been entrusted with the responsibility of constructing the wall,” Anil Mishra, a member of the Trust, said.

The construction of the security wall will begin from the northern direction of the complex. The construction is expected to take around six to eight months to complete, Mishra said.

“The wall will not only ensure the security of the temple but will also establish the sanctity of the temple’s spiritual area. It will feature modern security equipment, including barbed wires and sensors. Several watchtowers will be constructed near the wall to enhance surveillance,” Mishra added.

Notably, the Trust will organise a three-day mega flag-hoisting ceremony at the Ram temple from November 23 to 25. Saints and other guests from all across the country will be invited for the event.

Flags will be hoisted at other temples, too, in the Ram Janmabhoomi complex. The three-day rituals will commence on November 23 and the main flag-hoisting ceremony will take place on November 25.

Flags will also be hoisted on temples dedicated to Lord Shiva, the Sun God, Lord Ganesh, Lord Hanuman, Mata Bhagwati, Annapurna, and Sheshavatar within the Ram Janmabhoomi complex.

SECURITY WALL FEATURES:

Length and height: The wall will be 3,400 metres long and 16-feet high.

Security measures: The wall will feature modern security equipment, including barbed wires and sensors.

Watchtowers: Several watchtowers will be constructed near the wall.

Entrance gates: Four grand entrance gates will be built, named after prominent saints such as Ramanandacharya, Madhavacharya, Shankaracharya and Ramanujacharya.

Distance from temple complex: The wall will be 20 feet away from the temple complex to facilitate easy patrolling by security forces.