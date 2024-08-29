Contractors to be jailed if roads dug up to lay pipelines not repaired

Lucknow: The contractors who do not repair the roads that have been dug up to lay down pipelines under Har Ghar Nal Yojana will be sent to jail and the engineers entrusted with the task to get the roads repaired will be suspended, as per a state government decision. Notices has been issued to 17 executive engineers to improve the work or face action. (Pic for representation)

The state government has received complaints from various districts that the agencies have not repaired the road after laying the pipelines, causing inconvenience to the people. In the monsoon season, the damaged roads are giving nightmares to the people. Several accidents have been reported in rural areas due to dug up roads.

During a review meeting held recently, complaints were received from many districts that even after laying the pipelines and hydro testing, road repair had not been completed. Public representatives had also complained to senior officers about the poor condition of roads . The work of repairing the roads after laying the pipelines is the responsibility of the agency concerned . But several agencies neglected the work.

Taking cognizance of the complaints, the state government directed the State Drinking Water and Sanitation Mission to take action against contractors and agencies.

Principal secretary, Namami Gange and Rural Water Supply Department, Anurag Srivastava instructed the executive director, State Drinking Water and Sanitation Mission, to take strict action against all agencies and executive engineers who failed to repair the roads after they were dug up to lay pipelines.

Executive director Brijraj Singh Yadav in turn has written a letter to all the executive engineers of Jal Nigam Gramin and all the contractors of Jal Jeevan Mission directing them to repair the roads before the Dussehra festival (October 3) and to ensure regular water supply to the villages in which Har Ghar Jal Yojana has been launched.