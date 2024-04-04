Convince people to vote in large numbers for 3rd term to PM: U.P. CM

Urging party activists to not take rival candidates in the Lok Sabha polls lightly, Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath advised them to ensure that people in large numbers vote for giving a third term to PM Narendra Modi. UP CM Yogi Adityanath with Gorakhpur BJP MP Ravi Kishan, Sant Kabir Nagar MP Praveen Nishad and Bansgaon MP Kamlesh Paswan in Gorakhpur on April 4. (HT photo)

The CM, who reached Gorakhpur on Thursday afternoon, later chaired a meeting with election campaign committee members of three Lok Sabha constituencies of Gorakhpur, Sant Kabir Nagar and Bansgaon (reserved) in Gorakhpur.

He said it was the duty of party workers to bring voters in large numbers to polling booths. Yogi laid stress on booth wise preparation instead of focusing on database. He also cautioned the party workers against overconfidence.

The CM suggested forming committees to contact advocates, doctors and teachers alike in the region. Similarly, party’s women wing members should approach households, he added.

Gorakhpur BJP MP Ravi Kishan, Sant Kabir Nagar MP Praveen Kumar Nishad, Bansgaon MP Kamlesh Paswan, three Rajya Sabha members and other party leaders were present in the meeting.

While Sant Kabir Nagar will go to the polls in the sixth phase on May 25, Voting on Gorakhpur and Bansgaon seats will be held in the seventh and last phase on June 1.