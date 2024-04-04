 Convince people to vote in large numbers for 3rd term to PM: U.P. CM - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game

Convince people to vote in large numbers for 3rd term to PM: U.P. CM

ByHT Correspondent, Gorakhpur
Apr 04, 2024 09:01 PM IST

Yogi Adityanath chaired a meeting with election campaign committee members of Gorakhpur, Sant Kabir Nagar and Bansgaon LS seats in Gorakhpur

Urging party activists to not take rival candidates in the Lok Sabha polls lightly, Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath advised them to ensure that people in large numbers vote for giving a third term to PM Narendra Modi.

UP CM Yogi Adityanath with Gorakhpur BJP MP Ravi Kishan, Sant Kabir Nagar MP Praveen Nishad and Bansgaon MP Kamlesh Paswan in Gorakhpur on April 4. (HT photo)
UP CM Yogi Adityanath with Gorakhpur BJP MP Ravi Kishan, Sant Kabir Nagar MP Praveen Nishad and Bansgaon MP Kamlesh Paswan in Gorakhpur on April 4. (HT photo)

The CM, who reached Gorakhpur on Thursday afternoon, later chaired a meeting with election campaign committee members of three Lok Sabha constituencies of Gorakhpur, Sant Kabir Nagar and Bansgaon (reserved) in Gorakhpur.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

He said it was the duty of party workers to bring voters in large numbers to polling booths. Yogi laid stress on booth wise preparation instead of focusing on database. He also cautioned the party workers against overconfidence.

The CM suggested forming committees to contact advocates, doctors and teachers alike in the region. Similarly, party’s women wing members should approach households, he added.

Gorakhpur BJP MP Ravi Kishan, Sant Kabir Nagar MP Praveen Kumar Nishad, Bansgaon MP Kamlesh Paswan, three Rajya Sabha members and other party leaders were present in the meeting.

While Sant Kabir Nagar will go to the polls in the sixth phase on May 25, Voting on Gorakhpur and Bansgaon seats will be held in the seventh and last phase on June 1.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / Cities / Lucknow / Convince people to vote in large numbers for 3rd term to PM: U.P. CM
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, April 04, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On