Cops bust jobs-abroad racket, 4 held in Lucknow
Police on Thursday arrested four persons from Vibhuti Khand area and subsequently claimed to have unearthed an emigration racket that was operating from the state capital.
Police said the accused had duped at least 200 job aspirants of different districts from Uttar Pradesh (U.P.) and Bihar in the name of providing jobs abroad on fake documents.
The police also seized passports with visas of 23 youths and several other incriminating documents from their office near Kathauta crossing that was functional for past three months.
Those arrested were identified as gang leader Javed Iqbal, 36, Manjesh Kumar Dubey, 23, Pupshpendra Kumar, 26, and Mukesh Kumar, 27. Police said Javed had worked in a job consultancy firm and was aware of the process of sending youths abroad for jobs.
Inspector in-charge of Vibhuti Khand police station, Ashish Kumar Mishra said, the accused had amassed several lakh rupees through fraudulent activities. He said they would charge between ₹2 to ₹3 lakh from youths after assuring them of good job abroad.
He said they would provide visas of such countries whose embassy in not in India and would prepare fake visas to show it to aspirants.
He said the accused used to provide air tickets from Mumbai and Delhi and later get back money by cancelling tickets when the aspirants left to catch flight for other countries.
Police said on reaching airports in Mumbai or Delhi, the aspirants would face major problem even had to undergo police investigations on reaching there.
After duping youths, the aspirants would close down their office, switch off their mobile phones and flee. They were exposed when one of the aspirants who was cheated by them in the past, spotted them running new office near Kathauta crossing, police said.
Police workout temple priest’s murder, one held
The tantrik-cum-temple priest Rajesh Rawat, whose body was recovered near the temple in Salempur Acchka village in Nagram on Sunday, was murdered over illicit relations, police said on Thursday. Police also arrested one Ram Sewak, a resident of nearby Samesi village for allegedly murdering Rawat, 45, when he was sleeping outside his hut near Natveer Baba temple in Salempur Achka village on Saturday/ Sunday night.
Themed food trail, river museum and art gallery to come up at Curzon bridge in Prayagraj before Mahakumbh 2025
The historical two-storey rail-road Phaphamau Curzon Bridge built over the Ganga will be made a grand tourist attraction before the Mahakumbh 2025. Officials said a themed food trail would be developed on the rail route of the bridge. It will have stalls decorated in special designs offering local delicacies. The proposal aimed to highlight the spiritual, cultural and historical heritage of Sangam city. All this would be shown digitally, they added.
‘NIPUN Bharat Mission to strengthen students’ foundational learning’
Lucknow The basic education department organised a programme 'UP Hai Taiyar-Readiness of Uttar Pradesh on the NIPUN Bharat Mission' here on Thursday. NIPUN Bharat Mission or National Initiative for Proficiency in Reading with Understanding and Numeracy was launched by the union education ministry under the Samagra Shiksha scheme (an overarching programme for the school education sector extending from preschool to class 12) aligned with NEP (National Education Policy) 2020.
Ludhiana | 2 bodies found on railway tracks
Two unidentified bodies were found on the railway tracks in separate locations between Ludhiana and Dhandari Kalan. In the first incident, the mutilated body of a man who appears to be around 25-year-old was found on the tracks near Vishkarma Chowk at around 10.30 am, following which a team led by assistant sub-inspector Ramesh Kumar reached the spot and initiated a probe. He added that there were no CCTV cameras installed near the spot.
HC dismisses plea seeking survey of structure found in Gyanvapi mosque
LUCKNOW The Lucknow bench of the Allahabad high court on Tuesday dismissed a PIL seeking survey of the recently-found structure in Varanasi's Gyanvapi mosque complex, terming it as being filed to gain publicity. The court completed hearing in the case on June 10 and reserved the order. The court passed the order on Tuesday.
