Cops bust jobs-abroad racket, 4 held in Lucknow

Police on Thursday arrested four persons from Vibhuti Khand area and subsequently claimed to have unearthed an emigration racket that was operating from the state capital.

Police said the accused had duped at least 200 job aspirants of different districts from Uttar Pradesh (U.P.) and Bihar in the name of providing jobs abroad on fake documents.

The police also seized passports with visas of 23 youths and several other incriminating documents from their office near Kathauta crossing that was functional for past three months.

Those arrested were identified as gang leader Javed Iqbal, 36, Manjesh Kumar Dubey, 23, Pupshpendra Kumar, 26, and Mukesh Kumar, 27. Police said Javed had worked in a job consultancy firm and was aware of the process of sending youths abroad for jobs.

Inspector in-charge of Vibhuti Khand police station, Ashish Kumar Mishra said, the accused had amassed several lakh rupees through fraudulent activities. He said they would charge between ₹2 to ₹3 lakh from youths after assuring them of good job abroad.

He said they would provide visas of such countries whose embassy in not in India and would prepare fake visas to show it to aspirants.

He said the accused used to provide air tickets from Mumbai and Delhi and later get back money by cancelling tickets when the aspirants left to catch flight for other countries.

Police said on reaching airports in Mumbai or Delhi, the aspirants would face major problem even had to undergo police investigations on reaching there.

After duping youths, the aspirants would close down their office, switch off their mobile phones and flee. They were exposed when one of the aspirants who was cheated by them in the past, spotted them running new office near Kathauta crossing, police said.