UP cops lathi-charge frenzied Lucknow crowd at Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff event

The police had to resort to a cane-charge to control thousands of people gathered at Hussainabad to watch Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff perform stunts, as part of promoting their film, on Monday. Cops cane-charging the gathered crowd, near the Clock Tower, in Lucknow, on Monday. (HT Photo)

The video of frenzied crowds went viral on social media, in which police personnel were seen cane-charging them to control the chaos that happened close to the Clock Tower.

Locals and residents of Hussainabad said a few people were also injured in the melee, though the police refuted the claim.

The incident happened when the Bollywood duo was throwing merchandise from the film into the crowd as a part of the promotion activity of the film, when the fans went berserk.

“Fans made a scramble to catch the items that were thrown towards them, which broke the barricades that were supposed to hold them back,” said Anand Krishna, representative of the PR company which organised the event, adding that no one was hurt.

“The actors left the show midway much before the scheduled time,” said a person among the organisers.

However, another video showed the uncontrolled crowd throwing slippers, and many were injured. But assistant commissioner of police, Chowk, Raj Kumar Singh, said, “The situation was controlled within a few minutes and there was no lathi-charge by the police. Complete law and order is being maintained in the area.”

Promotion irks heritage lovers

“Film star live stunts must be too much for UP Janta to handle. Years ago, when our cricket team with Gavaskar and others came to Allahabad to play - the public got too excited and started storming the stadium. Not much has changed,” said Adity Chakravarty, a heritage enthusiast, while fearing many saplings planted last monsoon by Citizens For Lucknow, a group she is part of, must have been destroyed.

Aruna Parashar, another heritage lover, said, “It’s the responsibility of organisers to control the situation along with people who allow this kind of function at heritage sites.”