Cops in UP’s Deoria told not to use ‘indecent’ songs as caller tunes
- Circle police officers and police station in-charges have been asked to strictly comply with the instructions and counsel their subordinates to ensure no undignified caller tunes were used.
Police personnel in Deoria district of Uttar Pradesh have been told to be cautious while selecting caller-tunes, which, if undignified, can give out the wrong impression about the police force to the caller, said senior police officials on Thursday.
Deoria superintendent of police (SP) Sri Pati Mishra confirmed having issued the circular cautioning police force after coming across indecent caller-tunes on mobile phones of police officials. He said undignified caller tunes gave a wrong impression about the police force to the public when phoned for assistance. He issued the detailed circular in this regard to all circle officers and police stations in-charges on Wednesday.
Also Read: Woman returning home after work raped near Ghaziabad
He said the circle police officers and police station in-charges have been asked to strictly comply with the instructions and counsel their subordinates to ensure no undignified caller tunes were used. Mishra said cops were told to instead select tunes that created the image of a disciplined police force. He warned of strict action if any police personnel’s caller tune was found to be indecent.
A Deoria police official, privy to the developments, said the SP had issued this circular after coming across indecent Bhojpuri songs as caller tunes on mobile phones of some policemen. He said no woman was likely to feel comfortable when calling the cops if they had such caller-tunes.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Tent city to come up on sandy Ganga bank in Varanasi on the lines of Konark
- Instructions have been given to the tourism department officials to prepare the detailed project report for the tent city in Varanasi.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Man tries to deposit fake notes into his bank account, detained
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Cops in UP’s Deoria told not to use ‘indecent’ songs as caller tunes
- Circle police officers and police station in-charges have been asked to strictly comply with the instructions and counsel their subordinates to ensure no undignified caller tunes were used.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
AMU student goes missing, cops trace location to Delhi
- Aligarh superintendent of police (SP) said the missing student was moved by road to Delhi from Aligarh and a team has been sent to the national capital to trace him.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Women’s Day: UP govt to launch Covid vaccination campaign for women above 60
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
No ‘ghar wapsi’ for farmers till farm laws are repealed: Jayant Chaudhary
- Chaudhary claimed when Prime Minister Narendra Modi was the chief minister of Gujarat in 2011, he had written a letter to then Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, demanding a law to guarantee minimum support price (MSP) to the farmers.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Uttar Pradesh a priority state for Australian investment: Envoy
- UP chief secretary RK Tiwari also pointed out to the Australian envoy that UP has already established six nodes under the Defence Corridor for encouraging setting up of defence manufacturing industry.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
No proposal to reduce tax on petrol, diesel: UP govt
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
35-yr-old held for attack on UP cousins
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
UP power corporation seeks change in tariff slabs to get more revenue
- UP State Electricity Consumer Council has opposed the corporation's proposal, arguing that the demand for change in slabs was an attempt to hike tariff through the backdoor.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
7 killed in Yamuna Expressway crash after car hits tanker which overturned
- The accident took place at 68 Milestone within limits of Naujheel police station of Mathura district, said a police officer.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
‘Tandav FIR': Amazon India Originals head records statement before UP police
- Aparna Purohit was at Lucknow's Hazratganj police station for nearly four hours to record her statement in connection with the FIR over Amazon Prime Video's web series 'Tandav'.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
UP Assembly passes resolution to name Ayodhya airport after Lord Ram
- The proposal for naming the airport as Maryada Purushottam Shriram Airport would be sent to the Union government that would take a final decision
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Farmers from UP villages to fast, send messages to PM every day from March 1
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Unnao deaths: Survivor records statement before magistrate
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox