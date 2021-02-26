Cops in UP’s Deoria told not to use ‘indecent’ songs as caller tunes

Police personnel in Deoria district of Uttar Pradesh have been told to be cautious while selecting caller-tunes, which, if undignified, can give out the wrong impression about the police force to the caller, said senior police officials on Thursday.

Deoria superintendent of police (SP) Sri Pati Mishra confirmed having issued the circular cautioning police force after coming across indecent caller-tunes on mobile phones of police officials. He said undignified caller tunes gave a wrong impression about the police force to the public when phoned for assistance. He issued the detailed circular in this regard to all circle officers and police stations in-charges on Wednesday.

He said the circle police officers and police station in-charges have been asked to strictly comply with the instructions and counsel their subordinates to ensure no undignified caller tunes were used. Mishra said cops were told to instead select tunes that created the image of a disciplined police force. He warned of strict action if any police personnel’s caller tune was found to be indecent.

A Deoria police official, privy to the developments, said the SP had issued this circular after coming across indecent Bhojpuri songs as caller tunes on mobile phones of some policemen. He said no woman was likely to feel comfortable when calling the cops if they had such caller-tunes.