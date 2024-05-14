 Cops supervise poll preparedness in Lucknow - Hindustan Times
Cops supervise poll preparedness in Lucknow

ByHT Correspondent, Lucknow
May 14, 2024 08:58 AM IST

Police commissioner SB Shiradkar and joint commissioner of police (law and order) Upendra Kumar Agarwal inspected the strong room and polling party departure point located at the Ramabai Ambedkar Park

Senior police officials supervised preparedness for polls in Lucknow which would vote in fifth phase on May 20.

Top cops supervise poll preparedness in Lucknow (Sourced)
Top cops supervise poll preparedness in Lucknow (Sourced)

Police commissioner SB Shiradkar and joint commissioner of police (law and order) Upendra Kumar Agarwal inspected the strong room and polling party departure point located at the Ramabai Ambedkar Park in Ashiana police station area.

“A dropping point will be made at major intersections at the party departure point so that the police force that arrives here can disembark there,” as per a press note issued by JCP (L&O).

“Buses will be parked inside the departure point. About 922 buses will bring polling parties to the strong room and will drop the polling parties there. The buses should be kept on a one-way route where they leave the polling parties and head straight to Shaheed Path No bus should stop at Shaheed Path to drop the polling party,” as per the press note.

“A blueprint of the three-tier security system of the strong room should be drawn. The first level of security will be done by the paramilitary, after that there will be security arrangements by the civil police,” the JCP said.

News / Cities / Lucknow / Cops supervise poll preparedness in Lucknow

