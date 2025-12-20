Cough syrup nexus raises political heat as Yogi Adityanath targets Akhilesh Yadav

/ Gorakhpur Chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday hit out at Samajwadi Party national president Akhilesh Yadav who has accused the BJP government of shielding those involved in the codeine-based cough syrup diversion racket. Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath during a press conference on the first day of the winter session of the state legislature on Friday. Deputy chief ministers Keshav Prasad Maurya and Brajesh Pathak are seen with him. (REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE)

Speaking at a press conference before the start of the state legislature’s winter session, the chief minister said, “There are photos of the SP chief with the mafia involved in codeine smuggling. It’s clear that there might have been a deal between the SP chief and the mafia. The financial trail of illegal trafficking will be unearthed during the probe.”

Hours later in Gorakhpur, Adityanath again attacked the SP, asserting that family-centric politics and mafia patronage cannot accelerate development, as progress requires a positive and growth-oriented mindset.The chief minister accused the former SP regime of nurturing mafia elements and tarnishing the state’s image.

In Lucknow, he said, “The people are aware that the mafia has an association with the Samajwadi Party. Preliminary investigation indicates that culprits nabbed by the police and STF have links with the Samajwadi Party. The SP that has become notorious for illegal activities is also involved in the codeine smuggling case.”

“While a final conclusion can only be drawn after a complete report is received from the agencies probing the case, the statements being made by the SP chief on the matter can be aptly captured by the couplet: ‘I kept repeating the same mistake; dust was on my face, yet I kept cleaning the mirror’,” he said.

The emergence of photographs linking Akhilesh Yadav with mafia elements would inevitably bring to light his involvement in activities, Adityanath said.

“Let the investigation continue; the truth will come out,” he added.

The chief minister said codeine phosphate is a regulated drug covered under the NDPS Act and is used in the manufacture of cough syrups meant for treating severe cough. Its quota and distribution are strictly controlled by the Central Narcotics Bureau and permitted only for authorised pharmaceutical manufacturers.

Complaints were received about the misuse of codeine-based cough syrup as a narcotic, following which the Uttar Pradesh government initiated action, he said. Under the leadership of the UP Police and the Food Safety and Drug Administration (FSDA), proceedings were initiated under the NDPS Act.

A joint operation was launched by FSDA, UP Police and STF to bust the racket and several individuals were arrested.

A state-level SIT, comprising officers from the UP Police and FSDA, is monitoring the case, and all critical aspects, including the financial trail of illegal trafficking, is being thoroughly investigated, the chief minister said.

In Gorakhpur, addressing a public gathering after inaugurating the parallel Gorakhnath Overbridge, Adityanath said, “The people of Uttar Pradesh know very well who patronised the mafia. Today, those making allegations are seen on television in photographs with mafia elements and even accepting gifts from them.”

Such forces had placed an “ugly blot” on the identity of Uttar Pradesh, he added.

Responding to Adityanath’s allegations, Akhilesh Yadav, in a statement, said it is an old trick to blame someone else when you get caught.

Earlier, at a press conference on Thursday, Akhilesh Yadav had alleged that a massive scam involving the illegal supply of codeine-based cough syrup running into thousands of crores originated in Uttar Pradesh and accused the BJP government of shielding those involved.

