Covid cases soar again in Braj region
Agra Covid cases are soaring again in Braj region. The number of active Covid cases rose to 40 in Agra after five people tested positive on Wednesday.
In Mathura, the number of active cases rose to 43 after 8 more people tested Covid positive on Wednesday. In Aligarh, 10 people tested positive on Tuesday, taking the number of active cases to 42.
Additional chief medical officer (ACMO) Dr Bhoodev, Mathura informed that earlier, two people tested positive on Tuesday and 12 on Monday.
“Many of the cases were traced from various ashrams in the twin religious towns of Mathura and Vrindavan. No foreigner tested positive in Mathura and Vrindavan and vigil is on beside aggressive sampling,”’ said Dr Bhoodev, adding that those who were yet to get fully vaccinated should not delay it.
“We urge denizens to be alert, wear mask and go for vaccination,” stated Dr Bhoodev on Wednesday.
Meanwhile in Agra, five more Covid positive cases were found out of 2532 samples tested in the past 24 hours. Four people recovered in the past 24 hours.
In Aligarh, 10 positive cases were found on Tuesday while reports were awaited for Wednesday. The number of active cases has risen to 42 in Aligarh on Tuesday. They include people from Aligarh Muslim University and even hospitals.
