Cross-border arms, IED smuggling case: NIA searches dozen locations across four states, including four in UP

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Friday carried out coordinated searches at about a dozen locations across four states, including Uttar Pradesh, in connection with a cross-border arms, ammunition and improvised explosive device (IED) smuggling case linked to the Indo-Pak border, senior NIA officials said in a press note. For representation only

The searches were conducted at four locations in Uttar Pradesh, two in Rajasthan, two in Bihar and three in Maharashtra as part of the investigation into a wider terror conspiracy aimed at triggering blasts in different parts of the country.

According to the NIA, several digital devices were seized during the operation and are being sent for forensic analysis to trace the full network involved in the conspiracy.

The case originated in February this year after the Punjab Police’s Special Operations Cell in Amritsar arrested a suspect allegedly carrying an IED packed in a metallic case along with a remote control set, a foreign-make .30 bore pistol with magazine, 20 live cartridges and a mobile handset.

A case was initially registered under various sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, Arms Act, Explosive Substances Act and NDPS Act before the NIA took over the probe.

Investigators later found that the smuggled arms and explosives were allegedly intended for carrying out IED blasts in Punjab, Delhi and other parts of India to cause large-scale damage to life and property and disturb public order.

The NIA said its investigation in a case revealed that the arrested accused was in contact with several persons across the country as part of plans to carry out terror, arson and other violent activities.

The agency said efforts are continuing to identify other Indian and transnational operatives involved in the conspiracy.