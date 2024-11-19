Menu Explore
CS orders strict GRAP measures to tackle air pollution

ByHT CorrespondentHT Correspondent, Lucknow
Nov 19, 2024 08:04 AM IST

The chief secretary emphasised the need for strict adherence to the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) in national capital region (NCR) districts such as Meerut, Ghaziabad, Shamli, Bulandshahr, Muzaffarnagar, Hapur, Baghpat, and Gautam Buddha Nagar.

Chief secretary Manoj Kumar Singh, during a video conference with divisional commissioners and district magistrates on Monday, outlined key directives to address urgent issues like air quality, fertiliser distribution, and traffic management.

The chief secretary emphasised the need for strict adherence to the GRAP in NCR districts (REUTERS)
The chief secretary emphasised the need for strict adherence to the GRAP in NCR districts (REUTERS)

Singh emphasised the need for strict adherence to the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) in national capital region (NCR) districts such as Meerut, Ghaziabad, Shamli, Bulandshahr, Muzaffarnagar, Hapur, Baghpat, and Gautam Buddha Nagar.

He ordered the implementation of GRAP Stage 4 if the Air Quality Index (AQI) reaches 449, in line with Supreme Court guidelines, without waiting for it to hit 450. Enforcement measures, including daily road cleaning, waste collection, water sprinkling, and a ban on construction activities, were also mandated.

The chief secretary also identified biomass burning, vehicular emissions, and construction waste as primary sources of pollution. He urged greater awareness of stubble burning in high-incident districts, warning that violators would face stringent penalties.

In light of increased demand for Diammonium Phosphate (DAP) in potato-growing regions, Singh assured that the state would ensure an adequate supply. He directed the agriculture and cooperative departments to monitor equitable distribution, particularly in sensitive districts, while remaining vigilant against smuggling and black marketing.

Singh also emphasised the need for swift action in preparing night shelters and addressing the challenges posed by fog during winter. He called for stringent action against traffic violations and congestion-causing activities. Senior officers from various concerned departments participated in the meeting to discuss the implementation of these directives.

