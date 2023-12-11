CSIR-NBRI Chrysanthemum and Coleus show in Lucknow: La Martiniere wins 4 awards

La Martiniere College secured a total of four cups, trophies, and shields, the highest among all participants, at the two-day annual Chrysanthemum and Coleus show organised by CSIR-National Botanical Research Institute (NBRI), Lucknow, which concluded on Sunday with the prize distribution. A two-day annual Chrysanthemum and Coleus show was organised by CSIR-National Botanical Research Institute (NBRI) in Lucknow. (HT Photo)

“The college won awards for a collection of nine pots featuring different varieties of Korean-type chrysanthemum. It also received the award for the best specimen coleus pot plant of the show in class-E and for the highest score in specimen pots of Chrysanthemum,” stated NBRI.

In the competition, La Martiniere was followed by Tata Motors Limited, Lucknow, Hindustan Aeronautics Limited, Gomti Nagar’s Umashankar Sahu, and Ranjeeta Agrawal, who each won two trophies for their unique presentations.

“Apart from trophies, the institute distributed a total of three hundred thirty general prizes (98 first, 100 second, and 132 commendation) to the participants,” said Ajit Kumar Shasany, Director of CSIR-NBRI, while informing that the flower show has been celebrated since the 1960s.

Over 2500 farmers associate with floriculture

Congratulating all the participants and winners of the show, Himanshu Pathak, DG ICAR, New Delhi, who was present as a guest, praised the floriculture mission and stated that the field has immense potential. “Almost all the farmers around the country now involve themselves in floriculture alongside traditional cropping.”

Roshan Jacob, Divisional Commissioner, Lucknow division, said, “More than 2500 farmers are associated with floriculture and earning a good income. The demands for flowers are continuously rising, and we need to introduce floriculture on a large scale among farmers.”

“A newly developed ‘Parijaat’ Fragrance Lab was also inaugurated on the occasion, which will work on fragrances and perfumes of the flowers with the objective to develop flower-based natural perfumes,” said SK Tewari, Convener of the Show.