Culinary treat in store for guests attending January 22 Ayodhya event

A ‘satvik’ culinary treat awaits VIPs who would arrive for the consecration ceremony in Ayodhya on Monday. A glimpse of the illuminated Ram Mandir, as preparations are underway ahead of the consecration ceremony, in Ayodhya on Saturday. (sourced)

These include pure vegetarian feasts prepared in desi ghee.

Stay tuned for all the latest updates on Ram Mandir! Click here

On reaching the premises, the guests would be served prasad including ‘thepla’, ‘almond barfi’ and ‘matar kachauri’.

The guests would also be served ‘Ram laddoo and peda’ as prasad. More than one lakh packets of these offerings are set to be prepared for the day.

Chefs from Varanasi and Delhi would prepare these delicacies. The assembly hall of a school has been converted into a kitchen. Suryakant Jalani Kanu Bhai, the head chef is overseeing all the preparations.

Mukesh Meshram, principal secretary, culture and tourism said: “At Ayodhya, renowned for its spiritual significance, the devotees arriving for consecration ceremony will be served satvik vegetarian food along with phalahari and millet-based dishes.”

The Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust will exclusively handle the food arrangements for selected VVIPs on January 22, ensuring a memorable and culturally rich dining experience.

The ingredients for the ‘prasad’ have been sourced, including peas and almonds from Varanasi.

Gaurav Dayal, divisional commissioner, Ayodhya said, “Those arriving by road to Ayodhya from Lucknow will be offered refreshments on their way while those coming directly to Ayodhya will receive breakfast and tea inside the temple premises during the Pran Pratishtha ceremony. Lunch, however, will be served to a select few.”

Approximately 300 tons of ration, including essentials like rice, spices, and vegetables, has arrived for the feast.