Dalit man’s lynching in Rae Bareli: Rahul Gandhi meets victim’s kin in Fatehpur, says they are being intimidated

Congress MP and Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi met the family of Hariom Valmiki in Fatehpur on Friday, nearly two weeks after the 40-year-old Dalit man was allegedly lynched in Rae Bareli district’s Unchahar area.

The meeting lasted close to 30 minutes, with Gandhi holding the hands of the grieving family members and assuring them of full support.

Speaking to the media after the visit, Gandhi said, “A few days ago, a Dalit officer died by suicide. I met his family too. And now I’m here. These people have committed no crime. The crime has been committed against them. But they are the ones being locked up in their homes, intimidated, as if they are the criminals.”

“There is a young girl in this house who needs an operation, but she is being forced to stay indoors. This family is simply asking for justice. Their son, their brother, was murdered. We are only demanding justice,” he added.

Gandhi also alleged that the state administration had tried to prevent his visit, saying: “This morning, the government threatened the family not to meet me. But it doesn’t matter whether they meet me or not. What matters is that they are not the wrongdoers. The actual criminals are out there, and action must be taken against them.”

The Congress leader urged chief minister Yogi Adityanath to intervene: “I appeal to the chief minister, give them justice, give them dignity and act against the culprits. Don’t try to shield the guilty.”

The Rae Bareli mob lynching on October 2 had triggered national outrage. According to the family, Hariom had identified himself during the beating and even mentioned Rahul Gandhi’s name in his final moments. The Congress has since amplified the issue, accusing the BJP-led government of failing to protect Dalit communities.

Earlier in the day, posters had appeared on walls near the Valmiki residence, urging Rahul Gandhi not to politicise the tragedy, with messages like “Don’t exploit our grief, go back.”

The Congress leaders dismissed the posters as BJP-backed, while Gandhi played them down, focusing instead on the family’s safety and dignity.

Just before the visit, local authorities appointed Hariom’s sister, Kusum, as a staff nurse at Fatehpur Medical College through an outsourced role. During the visit, a local leader, Shivakant Tiwari, who was present in the house, said Gandhi asked Kusum about her qualifications; she said she holds a BSc in Nursing, prompting Gandhi to request her biodata with a promise to pursue a permanent government job for her.

Speaking to reporters, Kusum later said: “We are happy that Rahul Gandhi came to us in our time of grief. He is our messiah. We want him to help us get justice.”

However, not all family members were on the same page. Earlier, Hariom’s brother Shivam had said they were satisfied with the state government’s response, including the arrests made and the job offer to Kusum.

“We don’t want any politics over my brother’s death,” he said.

“Those responsible have been jailed, and we have received support. We request political parties not to use this tragedy,” he added.

Hariom Valmiki was allegedly lynched by villagers who mistook him for a thief during a night vigil at about 1 am on October 2 amid rumours that a gang was using drones for surveillance to mark houses for robberies.

Following the attack, police registered a case, and have so far arrested 14 people, including the main accused who was held after an encounter on October 10. Five policemen, including two sub-inspectors, were suspended for alleged lapses in handling the case.

Valmiki’s wife Sangeeta Valmiki along with her family members had met chief minister Yogi Adityanath in Lucknow on October 11.

During the meeting, Adityanath had assured the family of justice and government support, including housing under the CM’s Housing Scheme, a permanent job for Sangeeta Valmiki, and coverage under welfare schemes.

Yogi Adityanath had said the accused were arrested within 24 hours and that ensuring the safety and dignity of Dalits and deprived sections remained the government’s top priority.