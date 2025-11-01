Dateline Saharanpur: Vigilance raids retd cop’s houses, finds assets worth crores

The vigilance department raided multiple locations in Saharanpur, including the houses and farmhouses of retired UP police inspector Premvir Singh Rana, on Saturday, officials said through a release on Saturday. Vigilance raids on a property of a retired police inspector, in Saharanpur, on Saturday. (HT Photo)

They said the raids were part of an investigation into allegations of disproportionate assets.

The officials said Rana, who served as inspector in various districts of western Uttar Pradesh, including Saharanpur, Muzaffarnagar, Shamli, Meerut, and Noida, is accused of accumulating assets worth crores through illegal means.

They confirmed that assets worth over ₹30 crore had been found during the searches carried out at three residences, a farmhouse as well as a cow shelter maintained by the inspector’s family, which are far exceeding his known sources of income. They said the inspector’s family has three houses B80, B27 and B8 in Brijesh Nagar colony whose present cost was evaluated as approximate ₹1.20 crore, ₹1.50 crore and ₹80 lakh respectively.

“Similarly, the farmhouse and cow shelter cost was evaluated around ₹10.50 crore and construction at the farm house was evaluated around ₹70 lakh as well as 23 agricultural and residential plots worth ₹14.38 crore. Besides, the furniture and household items were worth ₹7,89, 500 and jewellery worth ₹20.59 lakh,” the officials said.

Vigilance teams discovered 12 bank accounts and multiple life insurance policies from the houses during the searches. Moreover, the inspector has earnings from four tenants found living at B8 house in Brijesh Nagar as well as the vehicles including two luxury cars, a SUV, a sedan, and a motorcycle were also found at the searched locations, they added.

Another vigilance official said that a case was registered against Rana under the Prevention of Corruption Act on September 22, 2025, after a complaint was filed by a resident of Rana’s village, Nirpura in Baghpat. He said the complaint alleged that Rana had amassed wealth worth several crores, which was disproportionate to his known sources of income.

He said the raids were conducted under the leadership of SP, vigilance, Rajiv Kumar, and were accompanied by a video-recording team to ensure transparency. He said the four teams comprising 31 members including jewellers and valuation experts searched the locations for nearly seven hours and the evaluation of his assets was still on.

He said that if found guilty, Rana’s properties can be confiscated, and he may face arrest.