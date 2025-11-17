Death toll rises to 5 in stone mine collapse incident in UP’s Sonbhadra

The death toll in the collapse of a stone mine in Uttar Pradesh’s Sonbhadra district rose to 5 after four more bodies were taken out by authorities from the site, officials said. The incident took place in the Billi Markundi mining area in Sonbhadra on late Saturday afternoon. (PTI photo)

The incident took place in the Billi Markundi mining area in Sonbhadra on late Saturday afternoon.

“Four bodies have been recovered. Rescue operation is underway”, district magistrate (DM) Badrinath Singh said.

At least three more labourers remain trapped under the debris.

Though one death was confirmed on Sunday, rescuers recovered four more bodies during wee hours on Monday. The deceased were identified as Santosh Yadav, and Indrajit Yadav, both brothers, Ravindra alias Nanak, a resident of Kachnarwa village in the Kon police station area of the district. Ravindra’s body was identified by his wife, Geeta Devi. Identity of Santosh and Indrajeet was ascertained by his brother Chhotu Yadav who was present on the spot, said a senior police official.

A senior National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) official said, “Two NDRF teams, including 80 rescuers, are engaged in rescue operations at the site. One team comprises 40 NDRF rescuers. Each team is accompanied by a medical team. Both the teams are well equipped with tools required for rescue operations.”

The NDRF personnel are also carrying professional corded demolition hammer concrete breakers (heavy-duty power tools designed to break, chip and demolish hard materials like concrete, brick, stone, and masonry) with them. Two sniffer dogs have also been pressed into service at the site, said the officer, adding that NDRF DIG Manoj Kumar Sharma is supervising the rescue operation.

An official present at the site said that the rock that caved in was big and is being broken, adding that it may take several hours.

According to a police official, the post mortem of four bodies, which were found on Monday, has been done.

Additional director general of police, Varanasi Zone, Piyush Mordia, said, “Relief and rescue operations are underway while efforts are on to clear the debris and locate the trapped workers. The NDRF, SDRF and fire departments’ teams are engaged in relief and rescue operations.”

At least four Poclain machines (hydraulic excavators) along with teams from NDRF, State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) and fire department are engaged in the rescue operation at the incident site.

A magisterial probe has been ordered to look into the incident.

“A magisterial probe has been ordered. Additional district magistrate (Finance/ Revenue) Vagish Singh has been instructed to conduct the inquiry and submit the report. Based on its findings, further action will be taken”, DM Singh said.

“Efforts are on since last (Saturday) night. The body of one person has been recovered. Post mortem has been done. Arrangements are being made to get the cremation done. For those trapped, efforts are on to remove the colossal rock, which would be approximately 75 tons”, he said.

The DM also said the actual number of those trapped will be clear after the rock is removed.

“After the rock is removed, then the actual picture will be clear. At present, it is not possible to say anything concrete. The rescue operation will continue until all those trapped under the rock and rubble are rescued”, he said.

Divisional commissioner Rajesh Prakash said, “NDRF and SDRF teams are deployed. NDRF DIG and commandant are here too. We are trying to complete the rescue operation as soon as possible... It is not possible to quote any figures at this time.”

Somnath, father of one of two of the men trapped, said, “My two sons are trapped under the debris. My three sons came here to work. One was driving the tractor, another the compressor, and the youngest son was on the slope, who is safe. It’s been 24 hours. We’ve not heard anything about them. What can I say? I am heavily concerned.”

A worker, Chhotu Yadav, son of Somnath and a resident of Karmasar, said his brothers Santosh Yadav and Indrajit Yadav were trapped under the debris.

Another worker said that nine compressors were operating at the mine, with at least one person deployed at each.