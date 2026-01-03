Decide all revenue cases strictly on merit, dispose them of on time: Yogi Adityanath

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday said all revenue-related cases in the state—whether concerning land measurement, mutation, inheritance or population records—must be resolved strictly on merit. Chief minister Yogi Adityanath has said a system should be developed to enable automatic disposal of mutation and inheritance cases (FILE PHOTO)

The accountability for pending cases must be fixed and their disposal should be ensured within a prescribed time frame, he said.

He suggested the development of a call centre-like system at the level of the Revenue Board for grievance redressal.

Reviewing the functioning of the revenue department on Friday, he instructed officers that a rover-based land measurement system should be implemented at the earliest in all districts. Along with procurement of rovers, proper training and a clear operational framework must be put in place to ensure effective implementation, he said. [A rover-based land measurement system is a high-precision surveying setup that uses a mobile Global Navigation Satellite System receiver—known as a rover—to record accurate geographical coordinates].

A system should be developed to enable automatic disposal of mutation and inheritance cases, he said.

“It will ensure timely and hassle-free justice for citizens. For training purposes, the department should take support from engineering colleges, polytechnics and ITIs,” he said.

The chief minister instructed the revenue department to accelerate the pace of work. The digitisation of land records should be expedited and completed at the earliest to strengthen departmental monitoring and benefit the general public, he said. There should be simplification and transparency in land-use change procedures, he said.

He directed officers that all pending cases related to farmer registry, land measurement and khasra verification should be resolved mandatorily within the prescribed time limit. Government services such as income, caste and residence certificates should be made more efficient, transparent and time-bound, he added.

In view of the prevailing cold wave, the chief minister directed officials to ensure proper management of facilities at night shelters, arrange bonfires at public places and expedite blanket distribution for the needy.

He instructed officers that boundary walls should be constructed, in coordination with the social welfare department, to ensure the safety of statues and memorials of BR Ambedkar installed in gram panchayats.

“Lekhpals should establish their offices in panchayat secretariats and resolve public grievances locally. There is a need for construction of integrated multi-storey office complexes at the district level, housing the district magistrate and all district-level offices under one roof,” he said.