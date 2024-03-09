Decision to go solo unwavering, talk of 3rd front bogus: Mayawati

Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) chief Mayawati on Saturday again reiterated her stance of remaining equidistant from the BJP-led NDA as well as the Congress-led opposition INDIA bloc. She also dismissed the buzz about the likelihood of her being part of a “third front”. BSP presiden Mayawati (PTI File)

Her assertion came after many Congress leaders, including Uttar Pradesh Congress chief Ajay Rai as well as others, on previous occasions said if the BSP joins the opposition bloc, it would boost the campaign against the BJP.

“My decision to go alone in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls is ‘atal (unwavering)’ and no one should have any confusion on the issue,” the four-time former Uttar Pradesh chief minister posted on X.

“The BSP is contesting the elections across the country on its own strength. And thus, all this buzz about me being a part of any of the two alliances or floating a third front are all bogus talks,” she said.

“Our opponents look quite flustered with the fact that the BSP is contesting the elections on its strength and quite ably at that in Uttar Pradesh. That is why they seem to float fresh rumours each day to mislead the masses,” she added.

Mayawati also had a word of advice for the media. “The media should not promote such rumors and dilute its credibility,” she said.

A senior BJP leader from Jaunpur said Mayawati not joining the opposition bloc was good news for the ruling dispensation.

“Behenji is not joining the alliance but just for the sake of an argument, let us assume that it was in place. So? Well then, maybe in some places like Jaunpur, for example, the caste matrix of the SP-BSP could have worked against us. Yet, all the same it must be kept in mind that despite a SP-BSP alliance, we did so well in 2019 Lok Sabha polls in U.P. In the 2022 U.P. assembly polls when the SP and BSP weren’t together, we did well again. That means we have done well irrespective of the nature of the opposition that was pitted against us,” this BJP leader said.