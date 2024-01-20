Decked up Lucknow bedazzles onlookers

If you thought you had never seen Lucknow decked up the way it is now, you’re probably right. An aerial view of Lucknow’s Gomti Nagar illuminated with colorful lights ahead of the consecration ceremony of Ram temple in Ayodhya (Deepak Gupta/HT)

The consecration of the Ram Temple, Republic Day events, followed by the Global Investors’ Summit ground-breaking ceremony in February, are reason enough for extensive beautification of the state capital, courtesy the Lucknow Municipal Corporation.

Municipal commissioner Inderjeet Singh said, “Recognising the significance of these events, the LMC has spared no effort in embellishing the cityscape. Some 4,000 flowerpots have been strategically placed, adding a touch of natural beauty to complement the festive atmosphere. Additionally, a dazzling array of 60,000 spiral lights adorn poles, trees, and plants along Lohia Path, creating a mesmerising spectacle for residents and visitors alike.”

The spiral not only adds to the beauty but also improves visibility on the roads, said Singh.

As one traverses the city, one cannot miss the vibrant saffron billboards proudly announcing the upcoming consecration ceremony. The city walls, serving as canvas, are adorned with vivid depictions of the tales from the Ramayana, creating a visual tapestry that narrates the epic saga.

Government buildings, usually stoic in their appearance, now radiate with brilliance, adorned in lights to mark this auspicious occasion. Those buildings which don’t have facade lighting, would be decorated with lights.

The methodical planning and execution of these preparations underscore the significance of these events, turning Lucknow into a beacon of celebration, spirituality, and national pride.