Declare Basti, eastern UP as drought-hit: BJP MP in letter to Yogi Adityanath

LUCKNOW: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Harish Dewedi has asked Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath to declare Basti and eastern UP as drought-hit, the second UP leader to make the demand in view of deficient rainfall in large parts of the state.

Dewedi said the farmers were under stress because they have not been able to sow paddy due to deficient rainfall. In a letter to the chief minister, the Basti Lok Sabha member said the state should declare Basti and other districts of east UP as drought-hit because either farmers have not been able to sow paddy or the seeds have dried due to the weather conditions and the lack of irrigation facility.

BJP MLA from Katra assembly seat in Shahjahanpur district, Vir Vikram Singh earlier made a similar request for Shahjahanpur district, complaining that farmers were having trouble operating tube wells in view of the low rainfall due to low voltage power supply. Singh said the state government should help them by declaring the district drought-hit and launch relief operations.

According to the India meteorological department (IMD) data, Uttar Pradesh has received 45% less rainfall this monsoon till August 16. As compared to 488.9mm that is considered normal for UP, the state has received 270.88mm rainfall. According to the data, eastern UP received 47% less rainfall while western UP recorded 40% less rainfall till August 16.

At a July-end review meeting, chief minister Yogi Adityanath directed officials to prepare an action plan to deal with a deficiency in the rainfall and maintain regular contact with farmers through krishi vigyan kendras, agriculture universities and agriculture scientists in all districts to give correct information to the farmers.