Deepotsav in Lucknow: Gomti’s banks bedecked in brilliance of 1 lakh diyas

The Jhulelal Vatika on the banks of the River Gomti was bathed in the light from more than one lakh cow dung diyas as part of Vikas Deepotsav organised by the Lucknow Municipal Corporation (LMC), on Wednesday evening .

The first lamp was lit by chief guest minister of urban development Ashutosh Tandon on the stage of Vikas Deepotsav. The diyas were lit on both sides of the River Gomti by officials and employees of LMC along with the citizens of the city. The beauty and grandeur of both the banks was a sight to behold as the diyas lit up a large area.

The arti of River Gomti was performed by Ashutosh Tandon and mayor Sanyukta Bhatia. More than 2,500 litres of oil, more than 20 kg of camphor and around 10 kg of cotton was also used for lighting the cow dung diyas.

Speaking on the occasion, minister Tandon said, “This Deepotsav is being organised on the occasion of Diwali to ensure global recognition to Swadeshi products and to pomote the sales of street vendors.”

Mayor Sanyukta Bhatia said, “Last year, we decided to make diyas from cow dung produced by cows in Kanha Upvan, for the first time. Now this experiment is successful, we hope that cow dung diyas will dominate the market in the days to come.”

A number of people watching Depotsav were seen capturing the historic moment in their mobile phone cameras.

District magistrate Abhishek Prakash, municipal commissioner Ajay Kumar Dwivedi, additional municipal commissioner Abhay Pandey, additional municipal commissioner Pankaj Singh, leader of BJP in LMC house Rajneesh Gupta ‘Bobby’ were present on the occasion.