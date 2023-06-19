Home / Cities / Lucknow News / Rajnath holds review meeting with railway officials

Rajnath holds review meeting with railway officials

ByHT Correspondent
Jun 19, 2023 12:35 AM IST

The review meeting was attended by senior officials of both North-Eastern Railway (NER) and Northern Railway. They informed about the progress of the ongoing railway projects in Lucknow.

LUCKNOW: Defence minister Rajnath Singh held a high level review meeting with railway officials on Sunday at his residence 5A Kalidas Marg here.

Rajnath Singh was informed about the construction of one dozen railway overbridges (ROBs) and underpasses at several railway crossings in Lucknow. (Pic for representation)
“Informing about the progress of Gomti Nagar station, the officials of NER told Singh that the station building and platform from the Vibhuti Khand entry side was completed along with the structure of the mall building. The other work of the station would be completed by December,” said a press note from Rajnath Singh’s office.

Modern equipment for the ticketing system would be installed, the officials further informed.

Suresh Kumar Sapra, DRM, NR informed Singh about the construction of one dozen railway overbridges (ROBs) and underpasses at several railway crossings. ROBs at Khargapur, Bharwar and Sadar Cantt are under progress. He also informed about the Alam Nagar station which has been converted into a satellite station.

In the meeting, DRM and additional divisional railway manager of both NR and NER, officials of RLDA and other senior officials were present.

Sign out