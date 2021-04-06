Delay in UP RERA court’s orders aggravating homebuyers’ problems

Delay in publication of the UP Real Estate Regulatory Authority (UP RERA) court’s orders is helping errant developers to exploit the situation to their advantage, and aggravating hardships of homebuyers.

The Uttar Pradesh Aggrieved Home Buyers Rights Association has written a letter to the UP RERA chairman Rajive Kumar highlighting the issue. “There is substantial delay in publication of RERA orders. In some cases, complainants (homebuyers) have been waiting for more than four months for the RERA court’s order after final hearing of cases,” said Alok Singh, convenor, Uttar Pradesh Aggrieved Home Buyers Rights Association.

“Complainants have been calling the RERA office requesting to bring into public domain the RERA court’s orders. Execution of RERA court’s orders takes a lot of time. If orders are further delayed, then final execution of the order will take around two years,” added Singh.

Legal experts are also of the opinion that RERA court’s orders must be published within a week of the last hearing of the case like the high court and Supreme Court orders.

“Aggrieved home buyers are already suffering at the hands of developers. Delay in publication of the RERA court’s orders is helping defaulter promoters to exploit the situation further to their advantage,” said GS Chauhan, advocate, high court, Lucknow.

UP RERA has launched an online e-court system for lodging of complaints against developers.

This system of online filing of complaints is effective from February 3 last. Complainants can logon to the www.up-rera.in/ecourts/signup link for filing a complaint.

After registration of complaint, a notice is sent to the developer with a deadline of 15 days to respond. If developer fails to submit his explanation within this period, then another notice is sent to him to submit his reply in the next seven –days.

Thereafter, developer will not get another chance to file his reply. All these proceedings are online.