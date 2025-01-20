Delhi assembly polls: U.P. CM Yogi to start campaign from Jan 23

Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath will start electioneering for the February 5 Delhi assembly polls from January 23. A star Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) campaigner, Yogi will address 14 public meetings in various assembly constituencies of Delhi. Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath. (HT file)

The BJP has planned his meetings in the constituencies dominated by the voters from U.P. and Bihar. These constituencies include Ghonda, Shahdara, Dwarka, Bijwasan, Palam, Rajinder Nagar and Patel Nagar among others.

To win the support of the voters from U.P., the BJP had organised a protest in Delhi in the first week of January over the alleged remark of former Delhi CM and AAP leader Arvind Kejriwal on the people from eastern Uttar Pradesh.

Yogi Adityanath had earlier campaigned for the BJP during the 2024 Lok Sabha election. He had slammed the AAP government for neglecting the people from Uttar Pradesh.

Again, in the upcoming assembly polls, he is likely to raise the issue of migrants as well as neglect of the areas dominated by the people from U.P. Yogi is also likely to highlight the successful conduct of Mahakumbh at Prayagraj.

“Yogi Adityanath will play a crucial role in campaigning in Delhi. His presence as U.P. CM in Delhi will impact voters who have U.P. background,” said a BJP leader. All 70 assembly seats in Delhi will go to polls on February 5. The counting of votes will take place on February 8.